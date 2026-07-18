Marcus Rashford thrilled England fans with a sensational nutmeg on Warren Zaire-Emery during the World Cup third-place play-off against France

England stormed into a commanding 4-0 first-half lead, with Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka putting France to the sword

The stunning piece of skill quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media to praise Rashford's confidence and flair

Marcus Rashford stole the spotlight with a moment of brilliance as England dismantled France during the first half of their FIFA World Cup third-place play-off.

The Three Lions looked determined to finish the tournament on a high after suffering semi-final heartbreak against Argentina, racing into a stunning 4-0 lead before the break.

Marcus Rashford nutmegged Warren Zaire-Emery

Source: Getty Images

Declan Rice opened the scoring after only three minutes, leaving many supporters wondering why England had not shown the same attacking intent in their semi-final defeat, where they were pegged back by a late Argentina comeback.

Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage in the 18th minute by heading home from Rice's corner before Bukayo Saka, returning after injury, reminded everyone of his quality with two first-half goals.

Rashford's nutmeg sends social media into meltdown

While England's goals grabbed headlines, one of the biggest talking points came from Rashford's dazzling piece of individual skill.

The 28-year-old forward produced a superb nutmeg on France midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, leaving the Paris Saint-Germain youngster beaten as England continued to dominate.

Watch Rashford's nutmeg on Zaire-Emery as shared on X below:

Social media reacts to Rashford's piece of skills

The moment immediately went viral across social media, with football fans praising Rashford's confidence and technique.

One supporter joked:

"Omg Rashford. Zaire-Emery has a family."

Another wrote:

"Marcus Rashford with a filthy nutmeg on Zaire-Emery. Pure sauce."

A third claimed:

"Rashford ended Zaire-Emery's career."

Others described it as one of the best pieces of skill seen during the tournament, with another fan posting:

"The most humiliating nutmeg of this tournament! Poor Zaire-Emery."

Another added:

"Rashford sucked the soul right out of Zaire-Emery."

England's dominant performance ensured they bounced back strongly after missing out on the World Cup final, while Rashford's memorable nutmeg provided one of the standout moments of the third-place play-off.

Source: YEN.com.gh