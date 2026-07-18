Zlatan Ibrahimovic backed Spain to beat Argentina, claiming La Roja will dominate possession and control the World Cup final

Several football legends, including Michael Owen, John Terry and Graeme Souness, also tipped Spain to lift the trophy

Former Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas sided with Argentina, believing Lionel Messi could inspire another World Cup triumph

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will reach its conclusion this weekend as Argentina and Spain battle for football's biggest prize at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After 103 matches featuring a record 48 teams, only one game remains to determine the next world champions.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Names His Winner for Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final

Source: Getty Images

Ibrahimovic names his World Cup final winner

Argentina are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles after edging England 2-1 in the semi-finals, while Spain hope to lift the famous trophy for the third time after eliminating France.

Ahead of Sunday's blockbuster final, former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confidently predicted the outcome.

Working as a pundit for Fox Sports during the tournament, Ibrahimovic said Spain have everything needed to overcome Lionel Messi's Argentina.

"Spain handled France very good. I believe they can handle this Argentina. Also, they're gonna play their possession. Argentina is not a counterattacking team," Ibrahimovic said.

"I believe Spain is gonna do their thing. They're gonna play collectively. I believe Spain is going to dominate that game."

His prediction follows several outspoken comments throughout the tournament, including criticism of England manager Thomas Tuchel after Argentina's semi-final victory.

Football legends split over final prediction

Ibrahimovic is not alone in backing Spain to become world champions.

Former England striker Michael Owen believes Spain have been the tournament's standout team, arguing Argentina benefited from a favourable route to the final.

Owen praised Spain's dominant display against France and insisted they are "a lot better" than Argentina, predicting they will lift the trophy.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry also leaned towards Spain despite praising Argentina's resilience, determination and team spirit.

Scottish legend Graeme Souness agreed that Spain enter the final as slight favourites but warned against underestimating Argentina's mental toughness and fighting spirit.

However, former Real Madrid and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas offered a different view.

While admitting the final is extremely difficult to predict, Navas believes Lionel Messi could once again make the difference and backed Argentina to retain the World Cup.

With legendary names divided over Sunday's outcome, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history, as Messi and Lamine Yamal lead two of football's greatest nations in pursuit of global glory.

Source: YEN.com.gh