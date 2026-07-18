France and England meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 18

Both sides bring in-form strikers into the clash, with Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane hunting for the Golden Boot prize

The Opta supercomputer ran 25,000 simulations to determine who is more likely to claim bronze between the two nations

France and England will go head-to-head at Miami Stadium on Saturday in a battle for third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Opta's supercomputer has weighed in on which side is more likely to finish the tournament with a medal.

Les Bleus arrive at the bronze final after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals on 14 July.

World Cup 2026: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of France vs England Third-Place Playoff. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Despite that setback, France has been in strong form throughout the year, recording nine wins from 11 matches in 2026.

England, meanwhile, fell 2-1 to Argentina in their semi-final on 15 July, with Anthony Gordon grabbing the only goal for the Three Lions in that loss.

France vs England match preview

The two nations last met at the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Al Bayt Stadium, where France claimed a 2-1 victory.

Aurélien Tchouaméni opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Olivier Giroud added a second.

Harry Kane pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 54th minute, but it was not enough to prevent an English exit.

For Thomas Tuchel's side, Saturday's game carries an unwelcome sense of familiarity. They faced Italy in the third-place match at the 1990 World Cup and met Belgium in the same fixture in 2018, losing on both occasions.

France has a slightly more varied bronze-final record: they beat Germany in 1958 and Belgium in 1986, but were beaten by Poland in 1982.

World Cup 2026: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of France vs England Third-Place Playoff. Photos by David Ramos and Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfo.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts France vs England outcome

Ahead of the game, Opta's supercomputer simulated the fixture 25,000 times and identified France as the more likely winners.

Didier Deschamps' men claimed victory within 90 minutes in 50.7% of those scenarios, while England won in 25.6% of simulations. A draw was the outcome in the remaining 23.7% of runs.

Much of France's threat is expected to come through Kylian Mbappé, who has scored eight goals in this World Cup campaign, tied for the most in the entire competition.

Five of those strikes were the opening goal of the match, underscoring his ability to set the tone early.

England will look to Jude Bellingham and Kane, who have each netted six times in this tournament, placing them joint fourth among the competition's top scorers.

With both squads boasting elite attacking talent and a combined history of tight encounters, the playoff promises to be a compelling contest, even if neither side is playing for the ultimate prize.

Mbappe vs Messi: How FIFA decides Golden Boot winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé headed into the World Cup final tied on eight goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

If they finish level, FIFA will use assists as the first tiebreaker before considering minutes played.

Source: YEN.com.gh