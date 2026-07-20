Spain's World Cup-winning squad secured massive bonuses, but each player is set to receive far less than the original amount promised

The financial rewards for Spain's historic triumph will be significantly reduced, leaving several stars with much smaller payouts than expected

Despite earning record-breaking bonuses for lifting the World Cup, Spain's players will not take home the full amount after the final calculations

Spain's World Cup triumph over Argentina delivered a second star to the nation's badge, but the celebrations will be tempered by a hefty tax bill that will dramatically reduce the players' financial rewards.

Luis de la Fuente's side defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure Spain's second FIFA World Cup title.

Why Spain Players Have Lost Half of Their 2026 World Cup Prize Money

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Spain controlled the contest from start to finish, limiting Lionel Messi's side to just two shots across normal and extra time before finally finding the breakthrough that crowned them world champions.

While lifting the trophy earned Spain a record financial reward from FIFA, a significant portion of the players' bonuses will disappear before reaching their bank accounts.

Spain stars rewarded with huge World Cup bonuses

According to Gestha, the Spanish union representing Tax Agency experts, and reported by The Mirror, each member of Spain's 26-man squad is expected to receive a gross payment of €754,701.92 (£640,500) for winning the tournament.

The payout comes from an agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), under which players receive 45 per cent of the approximately €44 million (£37.3 million) awarded by FIFA for lifting the trophy.

That arrangement leaves around €19.8 million (£16.8 million) to be divided among the squad, with reports suggesting the players only agreed to collect major bonuses once they reached the latter stages of the competition.

Taxes slash players' final earnings

The impressive bonuses are significantly reduced once Spain's income tax system is applied.

The 17 players who are based at Spanish clubs face personal income tax rates of up to 49.5 per cent, depending on the Autonomous Community where they reside. Madrid's rate is around 45 per cent, while the Basque Country and Catalonia apply even higher rates.

As a result, a player living in Madrid could take home around €385,000 (£327,000) after tax, while those taxed at the highest rate may receive approximately €353,500 (£300,000).

Young stars including Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo are among those affected, with Spain's treasury expected to collect around £5 million from the domestically based players alone.

Meanwhile, overseas-based stars such as Golden Ball winner Rodri, David Raya and Mikel Merino will be taxed under different residency rules and international tax agreements, alongside obligations in World Cup host countries.

Despite the deductions, Spain's 2026 champions will still earn substantially more than the country's 2010 World Cup-winning squad, whose bonuses were lower and taxed at a maximum rate of 43 per cent.

Source: YEN.com.gh