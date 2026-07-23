Inter Miami has been placed under investigation by Major League Soccer (MLS) following their signing of Casemiro

The MLS has launched a tampering probe centred on the club's acquisition of the Brazilian midfielder

The investigation centres on a unique rule in the MLS known as 'discovery rights', which was previously held by LA Galaxy

Inter Miami is facing a Major League Soccer (MLS) investigation over the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The league is reviewing whether the club followed its player recruitment rules during the process of completing the deal.

Why Inter Miami Are Under Investigation Over Casemiro Transfer. Photo credit: @InterMiamiCF/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Inter Miami are under investigation

The probe centres on MLS' discovery rights system, a rule that gives one team priority over pursuing international players.

Los Angeles Galaxy held those rights for Casemiro before Inter Miami acquired them ahead of completing the deal.

Inter Miami confirmed that they secured the rights while Los Angeles acknowledged that both clubs reached a financial settlement. However, the terms remain undisclosed until MLS concludes its review.

"The LA Galaxy and Inter Miami CF have reached a settlement for the discovery priority to sign Casemiro, and the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation currently open with Major League Soccer," the Galaxy said in an official statement.

Why MLS discovery rights matter

The discovery rights system was created to prevent multiple clubs from competing for the same player and driving up transfer costs.

Teams can list up to five players, giving them priority access if another MLS side wants to negotiate a deal.

According to Reuters, MLS said it has launched the investigation to gather more information and will not comment further until the process is complete.

Why Inter Miami Are Under Investigation Over Casemiro Transfer

Source: Getty Images

Casemiro joins Messi's Inter Miami

The 33-year-old midfielder joined Inter Miami on a contract running until the end of the 2027 MLS season, with an option to extend his stay until June 2029.

Casemiro arrives after a successful spell at Manchester United, where he made 160 appearances, scored 26 goals and won the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

His move links him up with Lionel Messi, who guided Inter Miami to the MLS Cup title in 2025.

The former Real Madrid star also featured for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, helping them reach the Round of 16.

Casemiro names most complete teammate, snubs Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Casemiro named a player other than Cristiano Ronaldo as the most complete teammate he had at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian midfielder praised the player's ability to attack, defend, score goals, and make an impact in every area of the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh