Afia Schwarzenegger released a new song referencing the arrest of NPP bigwig Chairman Wontumi over illegal mining

The song targets galamsey kingpins, the rich, the poor, and bloggers, warning that all will face justice in due time

The track's catchy chorus "Galamsey ɛwieyɛ ɛni Nsawam" quickly went viral, drawing a wave of reactions from Ghanaians online

Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has released a new song that has set social media ablaze, coming on the heels of the arrest of NPP heavyweight Chairman Wontumi over alleged illegal gold mining (galamsey).

Chairman Wontumi's arrest stirs emotions as controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger releases a new song whose catchy lyrics and tune get many talking. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The controversial entertainer wasted no time channelling the moment into music, dropping a track whose lyrics have had many talking since it surfaced online.

What Afia Schwarzenegger's song says

In the song, Afia Schwarzenegger takes aim at a wide spectrum of society, referencing galamsey kingpins, wealthy individuals, the poor, and even bloggers, suggesting that no one is immune from the long arm of the law when it comes to illegal mining.

The track's standout chorus, "Galamsey ewiey3 eni Nsawam," which loosely translates to a warning that galamsey will land people in Nsawam prison, quickly became the centrepiece of online conversations.

The release comes at a particularly charged moment in Ghana, with galamsey remaining one of the most divisive issues in the country as authorities intensify efforts against illegal mining operations.

The Facebook post below has Afia Schwarzenegger’s trending song released after Chairman Wontumi’s arrest, sparking massive reactions online.

Ghanaians React to Afia Schwarzenegger's galamsey song

The track generated a flood of responses across social media, with many finding humour in Afia Schwarzenegger's unfiltered take on the situation.

Safiatu Ladi wrote:

"Hahaaaaa my stomach o. Mummy i laugh enter Nsawam."

Patrick Donkor asked:

"Eiii sister Afia who is your producer."

Torkutsa Bright simply noted:

"I laugh saa."

Felix Tetteh Hargo appeared less amused, asking:

"So you are glad 🤦‍♂️."

Precious Williams, however, was firmly in Afia's corner, cheering:

"Sing on laaa. 😂😂😂."

NPP bigwig celebrate Chairman Wontumi's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controvertial Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart dropped a bombshell accusation, claiming that a senior figure within the New Patriotic Party secretly celebrated the 20-year prison sentence handed to NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking on his Onua Maakye television programme on Tuesday, July 22, 2026, Captain Smart alleged that this unnamed top NPP personality went as far as consuming alcohol in celebration of Wontumi's conviction, a detail the broadcaster found particularly striking given that the individual in question is a Muslim and therefore religiously prohibited from drinking.

Captain Smart stopped short of identifying the person by name, yet his description was specific enough to set tongues wagging across political and social media circles.

Source: YEN.com.gh