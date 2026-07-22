Benjamin Asare was spotted at Ghana’s GoldBod following Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

The Black Stars goalkeeper's public appearance came as news of Ghana's updated World Cup ranking began circulating online

Fans have flooded social media with reactions to the sighting, with many urging the goalkeeper to stay grounded

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been spotted exploring jewellery at GoldBod's Accra showroom. His visit comes shortly after Ghana's impressive climb in the latest FIFA rankings.

Benjamin Asare explores fine jewellery during a visit to GoldBod's Diamond House Showroom. Image credit: GoldBod Jewellery.

Source: Instagram

Ghana climbed eight places to 65th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, marking the second-biggest rise of any nation behind Norway.

The improvement followed the Black Stars' run to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they progressed from a group featuring England, Croatia and Panama before losing narrowly to Colombia.

The rankings boost also moved Ghana up to 14th in Africa, strengthening its position on the continent ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Benjamin Asare visits GoldBod jewellery showroom

GoldBod Jewellery shared photos and video of Asare's visit to its Diamond House Showroom, showing the goalkeeper entering the premises with members of his entourage before being taken around to view items on display.

In the footage, Asare is seen examining glass display cases containing handcrafted jewellery pieces as a staff member guides him through the collection.

GoldBod captioned the post:

"Yesterday, we had the pleasure of welcoming Black Stars goalkeeper, @official.asare16 fresh from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to our Diamond House Showroom. He took time to explore our exquisite collection of handcrafted jewellery, where timeless craftsmanship meets elegance. Thank you for visiting us, we wish you continued success both on and off the pitch!"

The Instagram video of Benjamin Asare's visit to GoldBod's Diamond House Showroom is shown below.

Fans react to Benjamin Asare's GoldBod visit

Reaction to the visit was mixed, with some fans urging him to stay grounded and others praising his humility.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

empire_blazers.gh wrote:

"Masa, don't allow this small bonus you receive overwhelm you ooo. Invest in business since you don't have a good club yet."

kofai_b said:

"This guy is so humble. I pray for great success."

jaybronx.jb commented:

"Ben is smart and knows where he's coming from, he will never use his money on these for now."

seanyummy added:

"Don't let Ghana people's hype enter your head, because one mistake and you'll see who they really are."

Benjamin Asare mobbed by fans at restaurant

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Benjamin Asare was mobbed by fans during a visit to Biggies restaurant in Tema, with large crowds gathering around him as he tried to enjoy a meal.

A video shared online captured excited supporters and cameras surrounding the goalkeeper, with many Ghanaians commenting on how dramatically his life had changed since his World Cup exploits.

The goalkeeper has continued to draw such attention in public since his rise to prominence during the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh