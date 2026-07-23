German Brand 6PM Pulls Off Marketing Masterclass After Accidental Yamal Publicity
- German streetwear brand 6 PM pulled off a marketing masterclass after Lamine Yamal's win
- Yamal unintentionally gave the brand massive global exposure during the World Cup final
- The brand's cheeky congratulatory post has since drawn a wave of playful reactions
German streetwear brand 6 PM pulled off a marketing masterclass after Lamine Yamal's World Cup win. Yamal unintentionally gave the brand massive global exposure during the final.
Yamal was seen adjusting his kit on several occasions throughout Spain's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina, briefly revealing the waistband of his boxer shorts, featuring the 6 PM logo, to a global television audience estimated at around 1 billion viewers.
According to multiple reports, demand for the brand's boxer shorts surged immediately afterwards, with several styles selling out before being restocked.
The two-pack shorts typically retail for around €30 on the brand's website.
6 PM's cheeky congratulatory message to Yamal
Two days after the final, 6 PM shared a cheeky post on Instagram directly addressing the moment. The brand wrote:
"We're not saying they make you score better, but congrats @lamineyamal on winning the 2026 World Cup with La Roja."
The post quickly drew attention from football and fashion fans alike, with many praising the brand's timing and tone.
6 PM's cheeky Instagram post on Lamine Yamal and his success at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below.
Fans react to 6 PM's marketing masterclass
Reaction to the post was overwhelmingly positive, with many commenting on the brand's clever timing.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.
maximal_schradin wrote:
"Mastered marketing."
anas.26 said:
"World Cup winning boxers."
lamineyamal.brasil commented:
"I need this."
jojo.ucan added, translated from German:
"Marketing nailed."
yigit.6364 wrote:
"Code so I can buy the boxers."
Yamal celebrates World Cup win with his girlfriend
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Yamal shared a touching moment with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, after the World Cup final.
Lamine Yamal wows audience with impressive dance moves during Spain's World Cup celebrations, video emerges
Yamal was seen sitting on the ground when Garcia approached him and planted a kiss on him in a moment caught on camera.
Garcia, a 21-year-old content creator, had been a constant presence throughout Spain's World Cup run, often seen in the stands wearing Yamal's number 19 jersey.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.