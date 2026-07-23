German streetwear brand 6 PM pulled off a marketing masterclass after Lamine Yamal's win

Yamal unintentionally gave the brand massive global exposure during the World Cup final

The brand's cheeky congratulatory post has since drawn a wave of playful reactions

German streetwear brand 6 PM pulled off a marketing masterclass after Lamine Yamal's World Cup win. Yamal unintentionally gave the brand massive global exposure during the final.

German brand 6 PM's cheeky congratulatory post to Lamine Yamal after his World Cup win. Image credit: 6pmseason.

Source: Instagram

Yamal was seen adjusting his kit on several occasions throughout Spain's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina, briefly revealing the waistband of his boxer shorts, featuring the 6 PM logo, to a global television audience estimated at around 1 billion viewers.

According to multiple reports, demand for the brand's boxer shorts surged immediately afterwards, with several styles selling out before being restocked.

The two-pack shorts typically retail for around €30 on the brand's website.

6 PM's cheeky congratulatory message to Yamal

Two days after the final, 6 PM shared a cheeky post on Instagram directly addressing the moment. The brand wrote:

"We're not saying they make you score better, but congrats @lamineyamal on winning the 2026 World Cup with La Roja."

The post quickly drew attention from football and fashion fans alike, with many praising the brand's timing and tone.

6 PM's cheeky Instagram post on Lamine Yamal and his success at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below.

Fans react to 6 PM's marketing masterclass

Reaction to the post was overwhelmingly positive, with many commenting on the brand's clever timing.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

maximal_schradin wrote:

"Mastered marketing."

anas.26 said:

"World Cup winning boxers."

lamineyamal.brasil commented:

"I need this."

jojo.ucan added, translated from German:

"Marketing nailed."

yigit.6364 wrote:

"Code so I can buy the boxers."

Yamal celebrates World Cup win with his girlfriend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Yamal shared a touching moment with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, after the World Cup final.

Yamal was seen sitting on the ground when Garcia approached him and planted a kiss on him in a moment caught on camera.

Garcia, a 21-year-old content creator, had been a constant presence throughout Spain's World Cup run, often seen in the stands wearing Yamal's number 19 jersey.

Source: YEN.com.gh