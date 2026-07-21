Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly responded to an Instagram video accusing FIFA of helping Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final

Spanish journalist Pilar Rodriguez Losantos claimed Argentina should have been eliminated at least five matches before the final

Argentina's run to the final was dogged by refereeing controversies, with Egypt's manager and Spain's Aymeric Laporte both speaking out

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reacted to a viral social media video accusing FIFA of favouring Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Portugal captain appearing to engage with claims that have sparked debate among football fans.

The video, which circulated shortly before Argentina faced Spain in the final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, featured Spanish journalist Pilar Rodríguez Losantos making allegations against football's governing body and Lionel Messi's team.

World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Responds' to FIFA Corruption Allegations Involving Argentina. Photos by Anadolu and Ryan Pierse - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo 'reacts' to FIFA-Argentina corruption claims

In the widely shared clip, Losantos questioned Argentina's route to the final and suggested the defending champions had benefited from favourable decisions.

"Argentina should have been eliminated at least five matches ago! They're still in the tournament thanks to FIFA's help! So I'm not afraid of Argentina at all. I'm more afraid of Infantino.

"I don't think we're going to be playing against Argentina, but against the whole of FIFA, who want to hand the World Cup to Lionel Messi," she said.

Ronaldo's Instagram account was reported to have interacted with the post, which many interpreted as a reaction to the claims. Meanwhile, the Portugal forward has not publicly made any direct statement accusing FIFA or Argentina of wrongdoing.

Why Argentina allegedly enjoyed biased officiating

Argentina's journey to the final was surrounded by controversy, with several opponents questioning refereeing decisions during their knockout run.

Their victories over Cabo Verde, Switzerland, Egypt and England all produced moments that generated debate among supporters and pundits.

The strongest criticism came after Argentina's semi-final win over England, where some fans highlighted several challenges and refereeing decisions during the 2-1 victory.

Below is a compilation of Argentina's alleged fouls against England, as shared on X:

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte also raised concerns before the final, claiming some incidents involving Argentine players had gone unpunished.

According to Sky Sports, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan went further after his team's defeat, describing the officiating as "unfair" and suggesting the tournament was "directed towards Argentina".

Despite the accusations, no evidence has emerged to support claims of deliberate bias from FIFA. However, statistics from FIFA show that La Albiceleste were the dirtiest team at the tournament.

They committed 113 fouls and received 15 yellow cards, 1 straight red card, and 1 indirect red card.

In the final, referee Slavko Vinčić showed a tougher approach, handing Argentina six yellow cards and later dismissing Enzo Fernández.

Messi rejects biased officiating claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi rejected claims that Argentina benefited from favourable refereeing decisions at the 2026 World Cup.

The captain insisted their journey to the final was achieved through hard work and strong performances on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh