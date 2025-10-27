Grace Asantewaa melted hearts as she hit the streets of Accra Circle to personally distribute food to the homeless

Thousands praised her compassion, calling her a true role model who hasn’t forgotten her roots despite playing in Mexico

Sports journalist Nana Adu has hailed her act, saying Grace has shown that “true success is measured by how many lives you touch

In a touching gesture that has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians, Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa, who plies her trade with FC Juárez Femenil in Mexico, has been captured on video distributing food to the homeless at Accra Circle, on October 26.

The area, often bustling with activity, is also home to thousands of people without shelter, including those who have migrated from regions such as Sunyani, Takoradi, Tamale, and Kumasi in search of better opportunities.

Grace, who scored for her club in their last match against UNAM Pumas on October 17, according to Soccerway, decided to dedicate part of her time to giving back to society.

In the Instagram video, the midfielder is seen personally handing out packs of hot meals to the homeless, assisted by members of her small team.

The simple act of compassion drew emotional reactions online, with many describing her as a true role model who embodies humility, empathy, and patriotism.

Grace’s gesture wins the hearts of Ghanaians

Social media users flooded comment sections with messages of admiration, praising Grace for remembering the underprivileged despite her success abroad as a key part of Juarez Femenil, as cited by BeSoccer.

Many noted that her initiative comes at a time when acts of kindness from public figures are rare, making her gesture even more special.

“It’s not about how much you have, but how much you care,” one fan, Anin Yeboah, commented on Facebook.

''May Allah bless this player. You have done well Grace.'', Abu Michael also commented.

Circle, a popular commercial hub in Accra, has long been known as a gathering place for homeless individuals, including children and families struggling to make ends meet. Grace’s outreach brought smiles and hope to many of them, as she took the time to interact and share words of encouragement with the beneficiaries.

Witnesses described the moment as “deeply emotional,” with some of the recipients reportedly moved to tears.

Nana Adu hails Grace’s example

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, vibrant sports journalist Nana Adu praised Grace for setting an example for other Ghanaian athletes, especially those playing abroad.

“What Grace did is powerful. She reminded everyone that success is not only measured by trophies or contracts but by how you touch lives. This is what true sportsmanship looks like using your platform to make a difference.”

He also encouraged other Ghanaian players, both male and female, to follow her lead in supporting their communities, adding that such gestures inspire hope and unity among Ghanaians.

Grace Asantewaa’s act may have seemed simple, but its impact was profound, a reminder that compassion and kindness remain the true hallmarks of greatness.

Kim Lars hail Grace Asantewaa and co.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren lauded his players after Ghana’s dramatic triumph over Algeria sealed their spot in the 2024 WAFCON semi-finals.

He described the team’s performance, especially Grace Asantewaa's display, as “spirited and fearless,” praising their resilience and unity on the big stage.

