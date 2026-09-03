Antoine Semenyo's role at Manchester City has grown significantly following a major summer squad rebuild under Enzo Maresca

Manchester City lost Omar Marmoush and Savio, who both served as attacking cover, creating a vacancy behind Erling Haaland

The 26-year-old Ghana international is now viewed as the club's primary option to deputise at centre-forward for the Norwegian

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a key figure in Manchester City's attacking plans for the 2026/27 season, with the Ghana international now identified as the most likely candidate to fill in at centre-forward when Erling Haaland is unavailable.

The 26-year-old joined City in January and made an immediate impact, contributing to Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories — the latter in which he scored the decisive goal.

His displays were recognised with inclusion in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and he also achieved several personal milestones during that period.

Why Antoine Semenyo Has Become More Important to Man City This Season. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

City's summer rebuild creates opening for Semenyo

The departure of Pep Guardiola signalled a new era at the Etihad, with Enzo Maresca now at the helm and a broad restructuring of the squad underway.

City invested heavily in their midfield, bringing in Enzo Fernandez, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson. Iliman Ndiaye was also recruited to bolster the attack.

However, the exits of Omar Marmoush and Savio from the forward line have left a noticeable gap in attacking depth.

Marmoush had previously doubled as Haaland's natural replacement through the middle, and with both he and Savio now gone, the club required someone capable of operating centrally when the Norwegian is rested or unavailable.

Semenyo now seen as Haaland's deputy

According to the Independent, Semenyo has been identified internally as the player best suited to that role.

Last season, the Black Stars attacker scored three goals as a centre-forward in five games, averaging 0.6 goals per game, as cited by Transfermarkt.

His versatility and ability to play through the centre make him a practical option in a squad that has otherwise been reshaped on the wings, with Oscar Bobb having departed in January ahead of the more recent exits.

Allan Elias and Ndiaye have arrived to address the wide positions, but the centre-forward cover question points directly to Semenyo.

While the Ghanaian is expected to take on an additional role, he has been deployed predominantly in his preferred wing role, where he has already chipped in with an assist in three outings.

With the summer transfer window now closed, Semenyo enters the new campaign with an elevated standing.

Semenyo leaves young City fan in tears

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo made a young Manchester City fan’s day by giving him his match-worn jersey after the game.

The emotional gesture left the young supporter in tears.

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Source: YEN.com.gh