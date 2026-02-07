FIFA has barred several nations from attempting to qualify for the World Cup over the years due to political interference, rule violations, and sanctions

Some bans were linked to conflicts, government involvement in football, or unethical behavior by players and officials

These suspensions have prevented affected teams from participating in qualifiers or the tournament itself, sometimes for multiple cycles

The FIFA World Cup stands as the pinnacle of international football. It is the stage every nation dreams of reaching, where billions of fans around the world tune in to watch countries battle to be crowned the best on the planet.

With so much prestige attached to the tournament, no nation wants to be left on the outside looking in.

Only the very best teams ultimately qualify for the World Cup, but that has never stopped dozens of countries from entering the qualification process in the hope of earning a place on football’s biggest stage.

11 Nations Banned by FIFA From the World Cup Since 1950

However, over the years, FIFA has gone a step further by banning several nations from even attempting to qualify for the tournament.

In 2025, it was confirmed that Pakistan and Congo would join Russia on the list of countries prohibited from competing at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Congo’s ban has since been lifted, allowing them to pursue qualification through the inter-confederation playoff route.

This is far from the first time football’s governing body has excluded countries from the World Cup. Below, YEN.com.gh looks at 11 nations that have been banned from the tournament by FIFA since 1950, along with the reasons behind their exclusions.

Countries FIFA have banned from World Cups

Germany & Japan – 1950

After a 12-year hiatus caused by World War II, the World Cup returned in 1950. Both Germany and Japan were barred from participating due to their roles and actions during the war.

South Africa – 1970 to 1990

South Africa were first banned from World Cup competition in 1961 because of the country’s apartheid policies.

They were officially expelled from FIFA in 1976 and went on to miss five World Cups starting in 1970. The ban was lifted in 1992 following the dismantling of apartheid.

Mexico – 1990

Mexico received a two-year ban from all FIFA competitions after fielding four overage players in a qualifying round for a World Junior Championship.

As a result, they were barred from the 1990 World Cup but were reinstated in time to compete at the 1994 tournament.

Chile – 1994

Chile were excluded from the 1994 World Cup following one of the most infamous incidents in football history.

Goalkeeper Roberto Rojas was found to have concealed a blade in his glove and deliberately cut himself during a 1989 match against Brazil.

He falsely claimed his injury was caused by a flare thrown from the crowd. Chile were banned from the tournament, while Rojas received a lifetime ban from football, which was later lifted in 2001.

Yugoslavia – 1994

In 1992, both FIFA and UEFA banned Yugoslavia from international competitions, including the European Championship that year and the 1994 World Cup.

The sanctions were imposed due to United Nations restrictions following the outbreak of the Yugoslav Wars. The conflict continued until 2001 and ultimately led to the breakup of the country.

Myanmar – 2006

Myanmar have never qualified for a World Cup, but they were barred from attempting to qualify for the 2006 tournament in Germany.

FIFA imposed the ban after the nation withdrew from a qualifying match against Iran during the 2002 World Cup qualification process. Myanmar have since returned to taking part in World Cup qualifiers.

Indonesia – 2018

Indonesia were banned by FIFA in 2015 due to government interference in the running of the country’s domestic league.

Although the suspension was lifted in 2018, it prevented them from competing in qualification for the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Asian Cup.

Kuwait – 2018

Kuwait were suspended by both FIFA and the International Olympic Committee in 2016 after the government breached laws related to political interference in sport.

It marked the third time the nation had been suspended by FIFA. As a result, Kuwait were forced to forfeit their remaining World Cup qualifying matches against Laos and South Korea ahead of the 2018 tournament.

Pakistan – 2018, 2022, 2026

Pakistan have been banned by FIFA on multiple occasions. In 2017, they received a one-month suspension after the Lahore High Court became involved in the administration of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

In 2021, FIFA imposed a year-long ban after former officials stormed the PFF headquarters, which were under the control of FIFA’s Normalisation Committee tasked with overseeing elections.

Russia – 2022 & 2026

Russia have been banned from major international football competitions since 2022 following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The suspension has ruled them out of multiple tournaments, including two World Cups.

However, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has recently suggested that a return to international football could be considered in the future.

