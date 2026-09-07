The US government has released a major update on its highly sought-after Green Card Lottery programme

Several African countries, including Ghana, have appeared on the latest selection list, putting thousands of prospective applicants in the spotlight

The selected candidates now face important requirements and a strict deadline to complete the next stage of the process

The United States government has released the official list of countries whose citizens were selected for the 2026 Diversity Visa (DV-2026) programme, popularly known as the Green Card Lottery.

Sixteen West African countries are featured among the registered selectees, with thousands of prospective applicants from the region now eligible to verify their selection status.

US releases full list of West African countries who can apply for the DV-2026 Green Card Lottery. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to data confirmed by the Kentucky Consular Centre in Williamsburg, Kentucky, approximately 129,516 prospective applicants have been registered under the DV-2026 programme.

The figure includes principal applicants as well as their eligible spouses and children.

More than 20 million entries received

The number of registered selectees exceeds the number of immigrant visas available under the programme.

The additional registrations are intended to account for applicants who may fail to complete the process or are later found to be ineligible during interviews and other stages of the application process.

The DV-2026 registration period lasted 37 days, running from October 2, 2024, to November 7, 2024.

During that period, the programme received 20,822,624 qualified entries from across the world.

Under US immigration law, up to 55,000 permanent resident visas are made available annually to eligible individuals from countries with historically low levels of immigration to the United States.

However, the actual number of visas available for DV-2026 is approximately 51,850 due to reductions required under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA) and the National Defence Authorisation Act for FY2024.

West African countries make the list

The official figures show that 16 West African countries recorded selectees under the DV-2026 programme.

The figures represent the total number of prospective applicants, including eligible accompanying family members.

The countries and their respective figures are:

Togo: 2,473

2,473 Ghana: 1,642

1,642 Liberia: 1,593

1,593 Benin: 1,064

1,064 Guinea: 1,051

1,051 Côte d'Ivoire: 926

926 Sierra Leone: 639

639 Senegal: 478

478 Mali: 268

268 Mauritania: 261

261 Burkina Faso: 252

252 The Gambia: 198

198 Niger: 109

109 Cabo Verde: 35

35 Guinea-Bissau: 10

Algeria recorded the highest figure among the countries listed, followed by Togo, Ghana and Liberia.

DV-2026 selectees face important requirements

Being selected for the Diversity Visa programme does not automatically guarantee a US immigrant visa.

Primary selectees must meet the programme's eligibility requirements before they can receive a visa.

They must either demonstrate that they have completed at least a high school education or its equivalent, or prove that they have at least two years of qualifying work experience within the previous five years in an occupation requiring a minimum of two years of training.

Applicants who are legally residing in the United States may instead apply to adjust their status through US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Those outside the United States will generally proceed through the immigrant visa process at a US embassy or consulate.

September 30, 2026 deadline

DV-2026 selectees have been urged to act promptly because the programme has a strict statutory deadline.

Successful applicants must have their immigrant visas issued or their status adjusted by September 30, 2026.

Those who fail to complete the process by the deadline will lose any entitlement arising from their DV-2026 selection.

There is no provision under the programme for extending the deadline beyond September 30, and the requirement applies to both principal applicants and eligible accompanying family members.

Prospective applicants hoping to participate in the DV-2027 programme are also advised to monitor announcements from the US Department of State regarding the next registration period.

Countries barred from applying for 2026 DV programme

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a major update had emerged for people hoping to secure a US Green Card through the Diversity Visa Lottery.

While thousands of hopeful applicants awaited their next steps, some nationals had been left out of the latest programme.

The countries affected and other important details had subsequently been disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh