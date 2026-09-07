Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown shared a lighthearted honeymoon video with his wife, Jessica, that has sparked two very different reactions online, splitting fans between admiration

In the caption, he wrote "Jessica too is on another level," a line many took as a nod to his mother, Artist Maame, and her own larger-than-life personality

While some fans praised him for glowing after settling down, others joked that he had gone from "frying pan to fire" by comparing his wife's spirit to his mother's own energy

Ghanaian musician and OGB Music executive Ogidi Brown has shared a lighthearted honeymoon video with his wife, Jessica, and the reactions online have split sharply into two camps.

Ogidi Brown shares a playful honeymoon video with his wife, Jessica, sparking mixed reactions online. Image credit: Ogidi Brown.

Source: Instagram

Ogidi Brown, born Gideon Jesse Brown, married Jessica in a colourful traditional and white wedding ceremony in Bolzano, Italy, on August 29, 2026.

The celebration featured strong Ghanaian cultural touches, including kente decorations and traditional attire, and drew widespread attention online after blogger Zionfelix shared footage from the event, including a touching moment of Ogidi Brown dancing with his bride while seated in his wheelchair.

His mother, popular content creator Artist Maame, was also a standout figure at the wedding, engaging in a playful "clash" with the bride over who would get to dance with the groom first, and later moving many to tears alongside her son when Jessica made her entrance in her white gown.

Ogidi Brown shares honeymoon video

That same playful energy carried into the couple's honeymoon, after Ogidi Brown posted a new video on his main Instagram page showing the pair enjoying quiet time together.

In the clip, he is seen sitting on the bed narrating how his mother had spent the beginning of the year convincing him to finally settle down and get married.

Beside him, Jessica lies on the bed wearing sunglasses, and when he questions her about it, she jokingly claims she wears them even while sleeping, turning the moment into a playful back-and-forth between the couple.

He captioned the post:

"Jessica too be another ooo, eeeii."

Many fans interpreted the caption as a reference to his mother's larger-than-life personality, reading it as Ogidi Brown suggesting his new wife shares a similarly bold, playful streak.

Ogidi Brown's Instagram video is below.

Reactions split over Ogidi's honeymoon video

The video triggered two distinctly different reactions online, with some fans focused on how happy Ogidi Brown looked, while others leaned into jokes about what life might now look like between his wife and his mother.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

samiraabdullah442 wrote:

"You are glowing."

nanaekuaoffeibea commented:

"I hear people say you are glowing, is that true bro? I go love cus eeeei."

georginawelbeck said:

"@ogidibrown1, you are glowing paaa ooooo. Congratulations to you. Wishing you well, my dear."

mod_arhh joked:

"From Artist Maame to Artist wife... frying pan to fire."

naeros_clothing added:

"From frying pan to fire, wei y3 pop star Maame o. No peace for Ogidi."

desmaybruce commented:

"Artist Maame training school."

Artist Maame's midnight money count

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ogidi Brown shared a hilarious video of his mother, Artist Maame, counting money in bed at midnight, days after his wedding.

In the clip, she explained to whoever was filming that she felt she had not made any profit from the wedding, a comment that had many Ghanaians laughing at her unexpected sense of business.

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Source: YEN.com.gh