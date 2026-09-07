The US has released the latest figures from its Diversity Visa programme, with several African countries featuring prominently on the list

The numbers reveal how applicants from across the continent fared in the highly sought-after Green Card Lottery

Successful candidates now face important requirements and a strict deadline to complete the process

Dozens of African countries have featured prominently in the newly released official list of eligible countries for the United States Diversity Visa (DV-2026) programme, popularly known as the Green Card Lottery.

According to official figures, the Kentucky Consular Centre in Williamsburg, Kentucky, registered approximately 129,516 prospective applicants selected in the DV-2026 programme.

Full list of African Countries and their selectee numbers for the DV-2026 Green Card Lottery. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The figure includes principal applicants as well as their eligible spouses and children.

The selection was made from a total of 20,822,624 qualified entries submitted during the 37-day registration period, which ran from October 2 to November 7, 2024.

For the 2026 fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, approximately 51,850 permanent resident visas are available worldwide after statutory deductions under provisions including the NACARA and National Defence Authorisation Act.

African countries featured in the DV-2026 programme

Several African countries recorded thousands of prospective applicants, with Egypt leading the continent's figures at 5,527.

Algeria followed closely with 5,457, while Sudan recorded 5,226. Kenya, Morocco and Cameroon also recorded significant numbers of selectees.

The full breakdown of registered prospective applicants across participating African countries is as follows:

Algeria — 5,457

— 5,457 Angola — 763

— 763 Benin — 1,064

— 1,064 Botswana — 7

— 7 Burkina Faso — 252

— 252 Burundi — 1,616

— 1,616 Cabo Verde — 35

— 35 Cameroon — 3,533

— 3,533 Central African Republic — 19

— 19 Chad — 482

— 482 Comoros — 12

— 12 Democratic Republic of the Congo — 2,210

— 2,210 Republic of the Congo — 448

— 448 Côte d'Ivoire — 926

— 926 Djibouti — 204

— 204 Egypt — 5,527

— 5,527 Equatorial Guinea — 12

— 12 Eritrea — 206

— 206 Eswatini — 3

— 3 Ethiopia — 3,287

— 3,287 Gabon — 62

— 62 The Gambia — 198

— 198 Ghana — 1,642

— 1,642 Guinea — 1,051

— 1,051 Guinea-Bissau — 10

— 10 Kenya — 3,949

— 3,949 Lesotho — 6

— 6 Liberia — 1,593

— 1,593 Libya — 276

— 276 Madagascar — 48

— 48 Malawi — 159

— 159 Mali — 268

— 268 Mauritania — 261

— 261 Mauritius — 2

— 2 Morocco — 3,670

— 3,670 Mozambique — 4

— 4 Namibia — 3

— 3 Niger — 109

— 109 Rwanda — 1,252

— 1,252 Senegal — 478

— 478 Sierra Leone — 639

— 639 Somalia — 1,554

— 1,554 South Africa — 187

— 187 South Sudan — 72

— 72 Sudan — 5,226

— 5,226 Tanzania — 404

— 404 Togo — 2,473

— 2,473 Tunisia — 202

— 202 Uganda — 1,513

— 1,513 Western Sahara — 2

— 2 Zambia — 236

— 236 Zimbabwe — 327

Requirements for DV-2026 selectees

Being selected for the Diversity Visa programme does not automatically guarantee a visa.

Principal selectees must demonstrate that they meet the programme's minimum education or work experience requirements.

Applicants must have completed at least a high school education or its recognised equivalent, or have two years of qualifying work experience within the previous five years in an occupation requiring at least two years of training or experience.

Under US immigration rules, Diversity Visas are distributed among six geographic regions. No single country may receive more than seven per cent of the available visas in any one fiscal year.

What successful applicants need to do

Applicants who are legally residing in the United States may apply to adjust their immigration status through United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Those living outside the United States must complete the visa application process through the relevant US embassy or consulate, following the instructions provided in their official notification.

Importantly, all DV-2026 cases must be completed by September 30, 2026.

Any selected applicant who has not obtained a visa or successfully adjusted their status by the deadline will lose their eligibility under the DV-2026 programme.

The same deadline applies to eligible spouses and children seeking derivative status.

DV-2027 registration dates

The US Department of State has indicated that the official registration dates for the DV-2027 programme will be announced on its official website in the coming months.

Prospective applicants are therefore encouraged to rely on official US government channels for future registration information and avoid individuals or websites claiming to guarantee selection or visa approval.

Relatives Green Card holders can sponsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a new US immigration update had outlined who Green Card holders could sponsor to join them in America.

The rules limited permanent residents to specific family-based sponsorship categories.

The details were considered important for Green Card holders hoping to reunite with relatives in the US.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh