Bayern Munich star Ismael Saibari rushed to catch teammate Jamal Musiala as he collapsed on the pitch

The German international fainted due to intense 33-degree heat during a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig

Saibari's quick reaction traces back to a personal tragedy involving a close friend from his time at Ajax

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The key reason why Ismael Saibari rushed to save Jamal Musiala's life during a Bayern Munich pre-season friendly has emerged, and it traces back to a deeply personal tragedy from his own past.

Ismael Saibari's quick reaction to catch Jamal Musiala as he collapsed traces back to a personal tragedy from his time at Ajax. Image credit: TNT Sports

Source: UGC

German international Jamal Musiala collapsed in the closing stages of Bayern's Telekom Cup clash against RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena, just minutes after scoring in the 81st minute to help secure a 3-1 win.

The 23-year-old, introduced as a second-half substitute, began to look visibly disoriented as the match reached its final stages, before becoming unsteady on his feet.

Temperatures inside the stadium had climbed to around 33 degrees Celsius, with the intense heat later identified as the likely cause of his collapse.

Medical staff attended to him on the pitch before he was able to walk off under his own power, with Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl later confirming:

"The most important thing, he's doing well!"

Why Saibari reacted so fast to Musiala's collapse

Based on several pieces of footage from the match, Ismael Saibari was first to notice Musiala's distress, and for good reason.

The Moroccan midfielder, who had joined Bayern from PSV Eindhoven that same summer, sprinted across the pitch alongside Joshua Kimmich to catch Musiala before he could hit the ground at full force.

His instant reaction was rooted in personal experience, connected to a close friend from his time coming through Ajax's academy.

Below is the X video of Ismael Saibari rushing to help Musiala before his collapse.

In 2017, Abdelhak Nouri, an up-and-coming Ajax midfielder and one of the club's most highly rated academy products, collapsed during a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen at just 20 years old.

He suffered cardiac arrhythmia that led to cardiac arrest, and although his heart was revived on the pitch, his brain had been starved of oxygen for too long.

Nouri lost function in parts of his brain and spent nearly three years in a coma before regaining consciousness in 2020. He remains under care at home to this day, only able to communicate by raising his eyebrows.

The incident led to a landmark €7.85 million settlement between Ajax and the Nouri family in 2022, after the club acknowledged its on-field treatment of him had been inadequate.

Saibari's No. 34 shirt honours Nouri

Saibari wears the No. 34 shirt at Bayern Munich as a lasting tribute to Nouri, a number he first adopted during his rise at PSV and has now carried into his move to one of Europe's biggest clubs.

He explained:

"He survived but hasn't been able to move unaided since then. I'm supporting him by wearing the 34, it was his last number."

When Saibari scored for Morocco at the World Cup, he made a point of celebrating with his eyebrows raised, mirroring the only way Nouri can still communicate.

He is not alone in the gesture either, with former Ajax teammates Justin Kluivert and Donny van de Beek also choosing to wear the No. 34 at Roma and Manchester United respectively in Nouri's honour.

Morocco set unique World Cup record

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Morocco set a unique World Cup record following their victory over Scotland at the 2026 tournament.

The result added to what has been a landmark campaign for Moroccan football on the global stage, with players like Saibari playing a central role in the country's rise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh