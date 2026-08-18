A fresh video has emerged showing Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's beautiful living room wedding

The couple chose to marry at home, surrounded only by their children, without large-scale luxury or guests

The video has drawn an outpouring of praise online, with many admiring the couple's simple approach

A fresh video has emerged showing Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's beautiful wedding, held not in a grand venue but in the living room of their own home.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez share an amazing wedding ceremony at home surrounded by their children. Image credit: Jose Ramon.

Source: UGC

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together since 2016, building a life together that includes four children.

Speculation about a wedding had swirled for months, intensifying after the couple were spotted wearing matching diamond rings during a family holiday earlier this year, with reports suggesting a ceremony could take place in Madeira, Ronaldo's hometown.

In the end, the couple appears to have opted for something far more private, choosing their own home over a large public celebration.

Journalist shares Ronaldo's wedding video

Veteran sports journalist José Ramón Fernández shared the footage on X, describing it as "a different wedding."

In his caption, he explained that the couple chose to marry surrounded only by their children, without large luxuries or hundreds of guests, turning their own home into the setting for one of the most important moments of their lives.

In the video, Georgina is seen dressed in a white shirt and matching skirt, with layered necklaces around her neck, greeting her children, who are similarly dressed in white and cream outfits, inside a room decorated with a religious statue in the background.

Ronaldo stands beside her in a beige suit over a white top, the pair sharing a beautiful moment as their children look on.

The X video capturing the beautiful ceremony, in which Ronaldo and Georgina exchanged vows at home surrounded by their children, is below.

Fans react to Ronaldo's amazing wedding video

The video triggered an outpouring of praise online, with many admiring the couple's decision to keep the occasion simple and private despite their wealth and fame.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Rod Nistelrooy wrote:

"Normalize weddings like this, without all the fuss, without so many two-faced friends and family. You save yourself stress and money"

Liz said:

"How lovely for the couple and their children. Congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple, both look so beautiful"

𝕊𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕒 𝕁𝕦𝕒𝕟𝕒 𝕎𝕚𝕔𝕜 commented:

"How lovely. Having everything, they chose what money can't buy: peace, tranquility, and love. I love you all so much."

NO ME GUSTAN LAS ACELGAS added:

"I congratulate you. That is a representative wedding without any foolishness. That man is an example. Having everything, he always chooses to keep his feet on the ground. And that is wealth."

Georgina addresses body-shaming ahead of wedding

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Georgina Rodríguez shared a lengthy message addressing criticism of her body, just weeks ahead of the couple's wedding.

In the post, she opened up about motherhood, self-worth, and a private conversation with Ronaldo in which he reassured her amid the online criticism, drawing a wave of support from fans in the comments section.

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Source: YEN.com.gh