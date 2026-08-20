Ronaldinho is set to end his retirement after 11 years to sign for Italian third-tier side Ravenna at the age of 46

The World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner also becomes part of Ravenna's ownership group fronted by Ignazio Cipriani

Around 6,000 fans are expected to attend a launch event on the Adriatic coast to welcome the Brazilian legend

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho Gaucho is set to make a sensational return to professional football at the age of 46, eleven years after his last competitive appearance.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star is joining Italian Serie C club Ravenna, where he is expected to feature in an official match.

The move has already generated huge excitement in Italy, with around 6,000 fans expected at a launch event along the Adriatic coast to welcome the 2002 World Cup winner.

Ronaldinho makes a sensational return to professional football, and he is set to play for Italian third-tier club Ravenna. Photos by Chandan Khanna and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldinho confirms he will play for Ravenna

Questions remained over whether Ronaldinho would actually play competitively, but the Brazilian has now put those doubts to rest.

Speaking to Flashscore, he said:

"I will certainly play a few minutes in an official match, and then we'll see how I feel."

Ronaldinho's involvement goes beyond the pitch. He is also joining Ravenna's ownership structure after previously working with the club in a marketing capacity.

Ravenna, known as the Giallorossi, compete in Group B of Serie C, Italy's third tier.

They finished third in their group last season and are managed by former Inter Milan defender Andrea Mandorlini.

Ronaldinho's return after retirement

Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015 before officially retiring three years later.

His glittering career also included spells at Gremio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Queretaro.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaucho last played competitive football for Fluminese in 2015. Photo by John Lamparski.

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian remains one of football's most decorated figures. He is among the select group of players to have won the Ballon d'Or, Champions League and FIFA World Cup – a feat that has been achieved by only 11 players in history, including Rodri, per TNT Sports.

Ravenna begin their Serie C campaign away to Reggiana on Monday, August 24, potentially setting the stage for one of football's most unexpected comebacks.

Ronaldinho names toughest defenders he has faced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldinho once disclosed that Paolo Maldini and John Terry were among the toughest defenders he faced during his career.

The Brazilian legend played against Maldini four times during his Barcelona days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh