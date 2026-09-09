Finnish influencer Olivia Oras, 27, died on September 3, 2026, after losing consciousness during anaesthesia ahead of a liposuction procedure at a private clinic in Helsinki

Helsinki Police opened a preliminary investigation into her death on September 8, classifying it as suspected aggravated causing of death, after her parents filed a formal complaint

The clinic, identified as Plastic Surgery Center, had previously faced repeated scrutiny over patient safety, including a 2020 criminal report and a 2024 complaint from former doctors

Finnish social media influencer Olivia Oras has died at the age of 27, days after losing consciousness during anaesthesia ahead of a cosmetic procedure at a private Helsinki clinic.

Finnish influencer Olivia Oras dies at 27 after losing consciousness during a cosmetic procedure in Helsinki. Image credit: Olivia.

Source: Instagram

Oras was rushed to Helsinki University Hospital after the incident but could not be saved.

Her parents, Reijo Oras and Johanna Oras, later confirmed to Yle's investigative programme MOT that their daughter lost consciousness during the anaesthesia and died while under hospital care, adding that medical staff had done everything possible to try to save her life.

What led to Olivia Oras's death in Helsinki

According to information obtained by MOT from independent sources, Oras lost consciousness under anaesthesia before undergoing liposuction at a Helsinki beauty clinic.

It remains unclear at this stage whether a treatment error occurred or whether her death resulted from another cause entirely.

Her death, which became public roughly a week ago, quickly drew attention across Finnish media, with many outlets noting the rarity of fatalities linked to cosmetic procedures in the country.

Below is a report of Olivia's death on X.

Police open probe into Olivia's death

People close to Oras, including her parents, filed a formal request for a police investigation on September 6, three days after her death.

Helsinki Police confirmed in a September 8 statement that they had opened a preliminary investigation, classifying the case under the suspected offence of aggravated causing of death.

Investigation lead Juha Piippo has not disclosed who, if anyone, is currently under suspicion, and police say the case remains at an early stage with no further details to share.

Under Finnish law, a conviction for aggravated causing of death carries a prison sentence of between four months and six years.

MOT identified the facility involved as Plastic Surgery Center, a clinic that has drawn criticism over patient safety in the past.

Former employees told the programme in 2023 that disposable liposuction tubes were being washed with dishwashing liquid, while the Finnish Society of Plastic Surgeons had filed a criminal report concerning the clinic back in 2020, though it did not lead to a formal investigation at the time.

In 2024, three doctors who had worked at the clinic resigned and filed a broad complaint against their former employer with Valvira, Finland's supervisory health authority.

Oras's parents have not confirmed the clinic's name themselves but believe it bears responsibility for their daughter's death.

Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo also died after cosmetic surgery

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that British-Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo died at 43 after a cosmetic enlargement procedure in Thailand triggered a fatal pulmonary blood clot.

He lost consciousness following the procedure in Bangkok in March 2026 and later died in hospital, with details of his death only emerging publicly months afterward.

His death added to a string of losses across the entertainment and influencer world in 2026, reigniting concern about the risks tied to elective cosmetic procedures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh