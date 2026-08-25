Reece James was filmed confronting Pedro Neto on the pitch during Monday's Premier League opener at Craven Cottage

The footage showed James visibly angry at the Portuguese winger over his defensive positioning, and the clip quickly spread across social media

Chelsea ran out 3-2 winners in a dramatic contest that featured goals from Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer

Chelsea captain Reece James was caught on camera dressing down winger Pedro Neto during the Blues' 3-2 Premier League victory over Fulham on August 24, with footage of the exchange sparking intense backlash for the Portuguese winger.

The incident occurred at Craven Cottage after Neto, who had come off the bench in the second half as a replacement for Malo Gusto, failed to track back defensively to James's satisfaction.

Reece James and Pedro Neto clash in a heated exchange as Chelsea beat Fulham on August 24, 2026 in the Premier League. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

James and Neto involved in heated clash

The Chelsea skipper was seen confronting the Portuguese winger directly on the pitch, making his expectations unmistakably clear.

Interestingly, Neto reacted by placing his finger on his mouth, suggesting the Englishman should shush it.

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompting a split reaction among Chelsea's fanbase.

Watch the heated moment between James and Neto, as shared on X:

Fans on social media were unforgiving with their response, with many, if not all, lashing out at Neto for his reaction to his captain's scolding. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions online:

@pendinguser41 wrote:

"He's never touching that field again😂😂"

@IykE_ma_n suggested:

"That guy suppose chop bench 2 matches straight."

@iamSuvMohanty added:

"Get him out asap. Except for running, he doesn't do anything."

@eden__bridge ended by writing:

"To our captain? Ohhhhhhhhhhhh this video don end his relationship with Chelsea fans."

Chelsea beat Fulham despite heated clash

The match itself delivered plenty of drama beyond the touchline confrontation.

Joao Pedro gave Chelsea an electric start, finding the net within just 31 seconds of kick-off.

Fulham responded when midfielder Josh King levelled after a Robert Sanchez error handed the hosts an opening.

According to Sky Sports, new signing Morgan Rogers marked his Chelsea debut with a goal under manager Xabi Alonso before Cole Palmer extended the lead early in the second half.

Fulham debutant striker Gonzalo Garcia pulled one back to set up a tense finish, but Chelsea held on to claim all three points and open their Premier League campaign with a win.

Chelsea emerge as Premier League contenders

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea’s win over Fulham has strengthened their case as potential Premier League title contenders under Xabi Alonso.

Despite being written off by many, four key factors could help the Blues stay in the title race deep into the season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh