Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville identified a key weakness in Chelsea's setup after their 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made a costly error that led to a Fulham goal during the opening match on Monday, August 24

Neville suggested Chelsea should move for Emiliano Martinez to address what is fast becoming the club's Achilles' heel

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have warned that Chelsea are unlikely to challenge for the Premier League title this season, pointing to goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as a critical liability in the Blues' setup.

The two pundits delivered their verdict on Monday Night Football following Chelsea's opening-day 3-2 win over Fulham on Monday, August 24.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville explain why Chelsea cannot win the Premier League title despite beating Fulham. Photos by Michael Regan and Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Why Carragher, Neville are blaming Sanchez

Chelsea appeared in fine form during that fixture, with Joao Pedro finding the net just 31 seconds into the match.

New signing Morgan Rogers also marked his debut with a goal under manager Xabi Alonso, and Cole Palmer added a second in the second half to put the game beyond doubt.

However, Fulham's response was fuelled in part by a Sanchez mistake that handed Josh King an equaliser, while Gonzalo Garcia's goal made it 3-2 and set up a nervy finish before Chelsea held on.

According to data from Sofascore, Sanchez registered one error directly leading to a goal in the match.

For Carragher and Neville, it was enough to raise serious doubts about Chelsea's title credentials.

Chelsea cannot win EPL, says Carragher and Neville

The pair were blunt in their assessment on the Monday Night Football broadcast. They said, as quoted by CFCPys on X:

"Chelsea cannot win the league with Sanchez; it's impossible," they said.

Neville, who won the Premier League eight times with Manchester United, went further by calling for Chelsea to bring in a new goalkeeper, specifically naming Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez as the calibre of player required.

"I don't know if Emi Martinez is available or not, but someone like that needs to come in at Chelsea because that will undermine everything they do," the former United defender said.

Neville also drew attention to the origins of both Fulham goals, arguing neither should have been conceded.

"The positives for Fulham came from the encouragement Sanchez gave them with the goals. The goals were both mistakes. It's a problem," he added.

Despite an encouraging opening result, the concerns raised around Sanchez suggest the question of their goalkeeping position could define how far their title aspirations travel this campaign.

Chelsea captain confronts teammate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reece James was caught on camera confronting Pedro Neto during Chelsea’s Premier League opener at Craven Cottage.

The Chelsea captain appeared unhappy with Neto’s defensive positioning as the moment quickly went viral on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh