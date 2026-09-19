Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo was seen overcome with emotion at a family gathering following the deaths of her two brothers

Her twin brothers, both aged 59, died within three weeks of each other in August and September 2026

Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah had earlier led a government delegation to offer condolences on behalf of President Mahama

Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) Nana Oye Bampoe Addo was visibly distressed at a family gathering convened following the deaths of her two brothers, in scenes broadcast by GHOne TV and circulated on X by GhanaWeb on 18 September 2026.

Footage showed mourners seated beneath a canopy as relatives and well-wishers offered comfort to the bereaved family. At one point, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo bowed her head in evident grief while those around her placed their hands on her shoulders in a show of support. Dressed in a patterned ensemble and headwrap, she was also seen moving through the gathering and greeting attendees.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo cries after the death of her twin brothers. Photo credit: @ghonetv.

Source: Facebook

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo mourns death of twin brothers

The gathering followed a devastating sequence of losses. Her twin brothers, both aged 59, died within weeks of each other. Dr Isaac Atteh Bampoe Addo, a former Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) and a respected figure in Ghana's public sector labour movement, passed away on 21 August 2026 after a brief illness.

His twin brother, Sidney Nii Oko, also known as Okoe Bampoe Addo, died on 14 September 2026, barely three weeks after Dr Isaac's passing.

The back-to-back deaths drew widespread public attention, in part because of Nana Oye Bampoe Addo's prominent position within the Mahama administration.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo slays in a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @nanaoye.

Source: UGC

Government offers condolences to Nana Oye Bampoe Addo

Following Dr Isaac's death, the government moved to formally express its sympathies. Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah led a delegation to the family home to convey condolences on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama.

The Bampoe Addo family's losses have resonated beyond their immediate circle, with friends, associates and members of the public joining relatives at the gathering to mourn what has been an extraordinarily painful period for those closest to the late brothers.

The X video is below:

Who is Nana Oye Bampoe Addo?

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo is a Ghanaian lawyer, human rights advocate and public servant known for her work in gender equality, child protection and social welfare.

She served as Ghana’s Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection from 2013 to 2017 under former President John Dramani Mahama.

Before entering government, she founded the Human Rights Advocacy Centre, where she worked to promote and protect human rights.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has also held leadership roles within the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative. She is currently Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration at the Office of the President, having been appointed to the position in 2025.

The TikTok video is below:

Nana Oye's daughter Nikita Lithur marries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nikita Sena Lithur’s traditional wedding to Pascal Mensah in Accra.

The ceremony featured vibrant outfits, a stylish bridal train and emotional family moments.

Videos captured Tony Lithur’s speech, the couple’s heartfelt first dance and Nana Oye’s special moment with her daughter. A counsellor also shared advice on protecting emotional connection amid public and family expectations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh