An old video of Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah predicting Oscar Naasei's move to Real Madrid has resurfaced after the transfer was confirmed

The 'Warrior Prophet' reportedly delivered the prophecy to Naasei's mother during a church service, naming Florentino Pérez specifically

Social media users reacted with surprise to the accuracy of the forecast, sparking a wide debate about prophecy

A video of Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah predicting that Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei would join Real Madrid has gone viral, reigniting conversations about prophecy after the transfer was officially confirmed.

The footage, pinned on the Warrior Prophet's TikTok account (@karifipapathewarrior), shows the founder of Charisma Temple International speaking directly to Naasei's mother during what appears to be a church service.

Oscar Naasei Joins Real Madrid: Prophet's Old Prediction About Ghanaian Defender Goes Viral

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Kusi's forecast about Naasei resurfaces

In the clip, Prophet Kusi Appiah named Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, saying he would personally pursue the young Ghanaian.

He further claimed that Naasei had caught the attention of Madrid's handlers through his performances at Granada and that the club intended to bring him in as a replacement for Antonio Rüdiger.

The prophet stated emphatically that his forecast would not be reversed.

Although no specific date is attached to the recording, it is believed to be at least a year old, predating the official announcement by a significant margin.

Watch Prophet Kusi Appiah's prophecy, as shared on X:

Fans react to Prophet Kusi's accurate forecast

After the transfer news broke, social media users began sharing the resurfaced video widely, with many expressing astonishment at how closely the prophecy matched what eventually unfolded. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@OArtkay wrote:

"The pastor was not capping."

@OntheRegularrr added:

"Yet someone will tell you all prophets are fake …don't be deceived; God still has genuine prophets out there."

@iansuzir chimed in:

"God is great."

@MANUEL_ENDTIME summed up:

"THANK YOU, JESUS."

Inside Oscar Naasei's transfer to Real Madrid

The 21-year-old's move to the Spanish giants was confirmed on August 27, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reporting that Real Madrid agreed a deal worth €2 million with Granada to secure his services.

Naasei will initially join Real Madrid Castilla, the club's reserve side, as he develops towards a potential first-team role.

The versatile defender is capable of operating as a centre-back or at right-back, a quality that gives him tactical flexibility.

Naasei's arrival at the Bernabéu setup marks a significant milestone for Ghanaian football, and his development at Castilla will be closely watched as he bids to eventually break into Carlo Ancelotti's first-team plans.

Journalist explains Naasei’s Real Madrid move

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a respected Ghanaian sports journalist has explained why Oscar Naasei’s move to Real Madrid makes sense despite joining the reserve team.

Akoto Boafo believes the move is a smart step for the 21-year-old’s development and future career

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Source: YEN.com.gh