Ghanaian rapper Bosom P-Yung shared a photo from abroad that has become a major talking point on social media

The 'Ataa Adwoa' hitmaker posted the image with the caption 'In God We Trust,' showing him carrying a young child

A fan's comment about his appearance has ignited a wider debate among social media users online, with mixed reactions

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Ghanaian rapper Bosom P-Yung has become the subject of social media conversation after a recent photo he posted from abroad drew attention to his noticeably changed appearance.

Bosom P-Yung's new photo from abroad sparks debate over his changed appearance. Image credit: Manuel_photography

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian musician, best known for his hit track "Ataa Adwoa," shared the image on his social media page with the caption "In God We Trust."

The photo showed Bosom P-Yung holding a young child, and it didn't take long for commenters to react to how different he looked compared to earlier appearances.

Bosom P-Yung's photo sparks fan reaction

While many users responded in general terms, one remark in particular became the focal point of the ensuing debate.

A concerned fan wrote:

"You have changed, man. No disrespect, but you were looking better when you were in Ghana than this."

The comment quickly gained traction, drawing further responses from users who had varying takes on both the criticism and Bosom P-Yung's current look.

Social media users weigh in

The debate prompted a range of reactions online.

@superior_beckz admitted:

"I didn't even notice him."

@the_onein_one sided with the comment:

"But it's the truth he said tho!"

@patriciaagyapongmaa offered a different perspective, suggesting:

"Yes, because everyone out there is pushing so hard and not depending on anyone for help."

@yhaw_nana appeared to redirect the conversation with a humorous remark:

"Please, we don't want to hear Barosky's story again 😂😂😂😂😂"

@jay_niel_icess took a more philosophical stance, commenting:

"People will always choose war or problems over peace✌🏾😂 🤭"

The Instagram post of Bosom P-Yung's recent look is below.

Barosky's homeless situation abroad sparks concern

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Barosky's recent homelessness in the United Kingdom captured significant attention online.

The disturbing video of him sleeping on the streets, struggling without food or water, has prompted a wave of support from fans and fellow artists alike, reminding us of the challenges many face in the entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh