Lionel Messi set a new record for the most goals scored in finals throughout football history, surpassing every player before him

The Inter Miami forward also reached 100 goals for the club with his strike against Cruz Azul, in 115 appearances since joining in 2023

Messi now holds 48 professional titles, a figure that strengthens his claim as the most decorated footballer of all time

Lionel Messi has etched his name further into football history after scoring his 36th goal in a final, making him the all-time leading scorer in decisive matches across the entirety of professional football.

The Argentine reached the landmark with a goal against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup, a strike that also carried additional personal significance — it was his 100th goal in Inter Miami colours.

Campeones Cup: Lionel Messi Becomes Greatest Goalscorer in Finals History With 36th Goal. Photo by Rich Storry - Leagues Cup.

Source: Getty Images

Messi's Record-Breaking Finals Tally

Across 53 finals throughout his career, Messi has scored 36 goals and contributed 18 assists, a record that surpasses every footballer in the history of the game, according to Ballon d'Or's official website.

The figures reflect a player who has consistently performed when the stakes are at their highest, rather than fading in the moments that matter most.

The Campeones Cup triumph adds to a list of titles that now stands at 48 across his professional career, a total that reinforces his standing as the most decorated footballer in history.

Messi's impact at Inter Miami

Since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has transformed both the club and Major League Soccer's global profile.

His 100 goals have come across 115 appearances in the United States, during which he has also contributed 57 assists for a total of 157 direct goal involvements.

Inter Miami have won four titles since his arrival: the Leagues Cup in 2023, the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024, the MLS Cup in 2025 and now the Campeones Cup in 2026.

The club's trophy haul in that short window represents the most successful period in their history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh