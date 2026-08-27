Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei has completed a transfer to Real Madrid from Granada, joining the club's reserve side, Castilla

The 21-year-old centre-back attracted interest from several clubs before Los Blancos won the race for his signature

A revered Ghanaian sports journalist has explained the key factors behind Naasei's decision to move to the Spanish giants

Oscar Naasei Oppong has sealed a move to Real Madrid, joining the Spanish giants' reserve side, Castilla, after passing a medical at the club this summer.

The 21-year-old defender made the switch from Granada, where he had been developing steadily since joining in 2023, making two appearances for the first team in Spain's Segunda División this season.

Why Oscar Naasei Joined Real Madrid Despite Interest From Germany. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Why Oscar Naasei joined Real Madrid

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo has shed light on the thinking behind the move, which raised questions given Naasei's age and the prospect of stepping into reserve-team football.

According to Akoto Boafo, Naasei's performances at Granada caught the attention of Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho, who regards the Accra-born defender as a potential long-term successor to Antonio Rudiger, expected to leave the club at the end of the current season.

His representation also played a significant part in facilitating the deal. Naasei is managed by Best of You, a football agency whose client list includes Goncalo Garcia and Casemiro, per Transfermarkt.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Esteban Granero is a partner at the agency, a connection that made Los Blancos a natural destination for the defender.

Despite scepticism from some quarters about the wisdom of a 21-year-old joining a reserve side, Godfred Akoto Boafo outlined a clear logic to the move.

Real Madrid's development structure at Castilla is widely regarded as one of the most effective pathways in world football, offering players proximity to a first-team environment while allowing them to compete at a high level.

Watch Akoto Boafo's explainer, as shared on X:

Should Naasei fail to break into Mourinho's or a future senior squad, the move is still seen as commercially viable, with Real Madrid likely to command a substantial fee should they choose to sell him on.

Who is Oscar Naasei?

Born in Accra, Oscar Naasei has steadily worked his way through Granada’s ranks and emerged as a promising option around the first team.

Before moving to Spain, the young defender featured for Cheetah FC and Attram de Visser. However, it was at Emmanuel City FC where he enjoyed his breakthrough and caught the attention of scouts.

The 21-year-old is a versatile defender who can operate both at centre-back and right-back, giving him the flexibility to play in different defensive roles.

Since joining Granada, Naasei has continued to develop, with his impressive performances earning him a call-up to the Black Stars.

He made his senior international debut in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico, marking another important step in his young career.

Real Madrid’s interest and subsequent investment in his talent is another indication of the potential he possesses and the progress he has made in a short space of time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh