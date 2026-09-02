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Roland Mawuli: Tragedy Hits Ghana Football as Former Dansoman Wise XI FC Player Dies
Football

Roland Mawuli: Tragedy Hits Ghana Football as Former Dansoman Wise XI FC Player Dies

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Dansoman Wise XI FC has announced the passing of former player Roland Mawuli in an official statement
  • Mawuli was among the first two players from the club to travel to Spain, marking a key moment in their history
  • The club paid tribute to his contribution while extending condolences to his family and loved ones

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Dansoman Wise XI FC is grieving the loss of former player Roland Mawuli, a player whose time at the club left behind memories that will not easily be forgotten.

The Dansoman-based side announced his passing in an official statement but did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mawuli was an important figure in the club’s early years, particularly during its efforts to make a mark beyond Ghana.

Roland Mawuli, Ghana football, Dansoman Wise XI FC, Roland Mawuli dies, Dansoman.
Ghana football prodigy Roland Mawuli reportedly dies, with the cause of death yet to be disclosed. Photo credit: D.WISE XI FC/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Who is Roland Mawuli?

Roland Mawuli was one of the first two players from Dansoman Wise XI FC to make the journey to Spain, a milestone that the club described as a defining chapter in its development.

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His move helped establish a pathway that subsequently opened doors for a number of younger talents who went on to follow a similar route.

"Roland was one of the first two players from Dansoman Wise XI FC to travel to Spain, making him an important part of our club's history and journey," the club stated on Facebook.
"He was among the young talents who helped open the way for many others who came after him."

The club added that his time at Dansoman Wise XI FC would remain fondly remembered and that his contribution to the club family would never be forgotten.

Roland Mawuli, Ghana football, Dansoman Wise XI FC, Roland Mawuli dies, Dansoman.
Roland Mawuli: Tragedy Hits Ghana Football as Former Dansoman Wise XI FC Player Dies. Photo credit: D.WISE XI FC/Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Dansoman Wise XI mourns Mawuli

In its statement, Dansoman Wise XI FC extended condolences to Mawuli's family, friends, former teammates, and all those who knew him personally.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates, friends, and everyone who knew him during this difficult time," the club said.

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Closing its tribute, the club reaffirmed Mawuli's lasting place in its story, saying:

"Rest well, Roland. You will forever remain part of the Dansoman Wise XI story."

Football fans also flooded the comment section to commiserate with the club. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Facebook:

Saviour Lewish wrote:

"My condolences."

Jarmel Ahmed added:

"Hmm, Mawuli, rest well."

Solomon Lamptey shared a personal story:

"Rest in peace, Roland. I played with him at Liberty U20."

Young talent Theophilus Boakye dies

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Rising Royals FC midfielder Theophilus Yaw Boakye had died after a brief illness, sending shockwaves through the Ghanaian football community.

The Brong Ahafo Regional FA confirmed his death and paid tribute to the promising young player.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Ghana FootballGhana Football Association
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