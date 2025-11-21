Rising Royals FC talent Theophilus Yaw Boakye has passed away after a brief illness, shocking the Ghanaian football community

The Brong Ahafo Regional FA confirmed his death and paid a powerful tribute to the promising young midfielder

Fans, clubs, and regional football stakeholders mourn a player widely tipped for greatness in Ghana’s lower divisions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A rising Ghanaian football talent, Theophilus Yaw Boakye of Royals FC in Atebubu, has reportedly passed away after a short period of illness, leaving the local football community in shock.

The young midfielder, who played in the Ghanaian Second Division, had been widely regarded by his club as one of their brightest prospects, earning praise for his technical ability, discipline, and consistency on the pitch.

Promising Ghanaian footballer, Theophilus Yaw Boakye, of third-tier side Royals FC, passes away on November 20, 2025. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

His unexpected death has created a deep sense of loss within the team and among fans who followed his progress closely.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association comfirmed his passing on November 20, 2025, releasing a heartfelt tribute that highlighted his professionalism and the positive influence he had on teammates and coaches. They described him as a promising player whose career showed clear signs of future success.

Pictured: The late Theophilus Yaw Boakye. iMAGE CREDIT: BARFA

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Royals FC are also mourning the loss of a key figure in their squad, noting that Boakye’s development had been a source of pride for the club.

Tributes continue to pour in from the regional football fraternity, celebrating his potential and the legacy he leaves behind in the Atebubu football community, with the Ghana Football Association expected to extend its sympathies to the bereaved club.

Fans react to Theophilus Yaw Boakye's passing

The sudden death of Theophilus Yaw Boakye has triggered an emotional wave across the Ghanaian football landscape.

News of his passing spread quickly, and supporters, teammates, and neutrals alike have taken to social media to express their sorrow and celebrate the promise he carried.

Here are some heartfelt reactions from fans on Facebook:

Kwame Adu: “I still can’t believe Theophilus is gone. I followed his progress closely, and every match he played showed how much potential he carried. He had the discipline, the attitude, and the hunger to become something special for Ghanaian football.''

Sugar Amoah: ''Losing such a young talent is devastating. My thoughts are with his family, his teammates, and everyone at Royals FC. Rest in peace, champ.”

Esther Baffoe: “Theophilus wasn’t just a good footballer; he was a humble young man who carried himself with maturity beyond his years. Anytime I saw him play, you could feel his determination and love for the sport.

Shila Leftie: ''Atebubu and the entire Brong Ahafo region have lost a rare gem. I pray God gives his family strength in this difficult moment. He will never be forgotten.”

Prince Larbi: “I watched him during a regional game last year, and I remember telling my friends that he was destined for something big. His touch, his awareness, his calmness on the ball, everything about him screamed promise.''

Kwame Guy: ''To hear that he has passed away after such a short illness is heartbreaking. Football has truly lost one of its brightest young prospects. Rest easy, brother.”

PAC Academy's Stephen Appiah's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of Stephen Appiah, General Manager of Ghanaian Division One League side, PAC Academy.

The football community in Ghana was deeply shaken by the heartbreaking news, prompting an outpouring of emotional tributes from across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh