David Beckham spoke out on Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or chances after Inter Miami's 2-0 Campeones Cup final win over Cruz Azul

Beckham, a primary shareholder at Inter Miami, credited Messi's performance at the 2026 World Cup as a key reason for his candidacy

The former Real Madrid star named Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé as other contenders but made his personal preference clear

Lionel Messi's commanding display in Inter Miami's 2-0 Campeones Cup final victory over Cruz Azul has prompted club co-owner David Beckham to publicly back the Argentine for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The win, which added a 49th career trophy to Messi's extraordinary collection, left Beckham visibly moved as he spoke to Apple TV after the match.

The former England captain, who played a central role in persuading Messi to leave European football and join Inter Miami, said the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's form this year has been nothing short of remarkable.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Former Real Madrid Star Makes Case for Messi After 49th Career Trophy

Source: Getty Images

Beckham's verdict on Messi's Ballon d'Or claim

Beckham was unambiguous about where he stands on the debate.

"I think when you see him do things like this tonight, when you see him have the World Cup that he's had, it's not luck that he's being considered for the Ballon d'Or again," he said, as quoted by MLS Soccer.

"It's not luck because he was probably the best player in the tournament. He had an incredible year last year."

He went further, pointing to Messi's age as a testament to the sheer scale of his achievement.

"He came into that tournament in the World Cup, and like you've just said, 39 years old, to affect a World Cup and every game the way he did. That's special. There's no one at 39 that's doing that and doing it at that level. So he deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. He, in my opinion, he should win it."

A crowded race for 2026 Ballon d'Or

Beckham acknowledged that the 2026 Ballon d'Or field is far from straightforward, citing Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, and Jude Bellingham as worthy rivals.

Yet his allegiance was never in doubt.

"You know when you're talking about Leo, I'm his biggest supporter," he added.

Beckham's comments carry particular weight given his personal investment in Messi's move to Major League Soccer.

Since Messi's arrival, Inter Miami has grown into one of the most watched clubs in the Americas, and his continued influence at 39 has surpassed even the most optimistic expectations.

Messi set for Argentina farewell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi will make one final appearance for Argentina when the Albiceleste face Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed that Messi will join Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso for the farewell fixture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh