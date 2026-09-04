Son Heung-min weighed in on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate during an appearance on the Late Run show

The South Korean forward made a personal case for Ronaldo before acknowledging where he ultimately stands

Son's candid admission reflects a shift in opinion that many longtime Ronaldo admirers have experienced

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min has offered his verdict on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, saying he cannot argue against the Argentine being the greatest player of all time, even as he continues to hold Ronaldo as his personal idol.

The former Tottenham Hotspur captain spoke candidly on the Late Run show, where he addressed one of football's most enduring arguments with a blend of personal loyalty and reluctant honesty.

Son Heung-min finally makes his choice known in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate. Photos by Shaun Clark and Nicolò Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Messi or Ronaldo: Son settles GOAT debate

Son was clear that his emotional allegiance remains with Ronaldo, pointing to the 41-year-old's extraordinary longevity and dedication to the sport. He said, as quoted by Givemesport:

"I always say Cristiano Ronaldo because he is my idol; he still is. He is 41 and looks like 20, and he shows how much love of football or passion, but I can't change these things."

However, when pressed to move beyond personal admiration, Son acknowledged the weight of the evidence.

"Lionel Messi, wow, probably I'd say he is the GOAT; I can't disagree with this, he's probably the best player," he added.

The debate that defined a generation

The rivalry between the two forwards dominated global football for more than a decade, reaching its peak during their respective spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The argument began to lose some of its intensity after Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018, and by 2023, Ronaldo himself declared the debate settled at a press conference.

For many supporters, the scales tipped decisively in Messi's favour following Argentina's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a trophy long regarded as the final piece missing from his legacy.

Messi also holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or awards, having claimed the honour eight times, a tally that remains unmatched in the history of the game.

Despite that, a considerable number of fans continue to back Ronaldo and show little appetite for changing their position.

Messi reignites GOAT debate with cryptic post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi reignited the GOAT debate after sharing an Instagram video featuring a receipt with a three-word message.

The post quickly caught attention online, sparking fresh debate among fans of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh