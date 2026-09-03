Lionel Messi has reignited the GOAT debate after sharing a video on Instagram featuring a receipt with a three-word message

The post quickly caught attention online and sparked fresh debate among Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans

Messi's message comes on the back of announcing his retirement from international football after 21 years

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Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, August 31, closing a career that spanned more than two decades and produced a collection of honours unlike anything the sport has seen before.

The announcement came roughly five weeks after one of the most difficult nights of his career.

Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, a defeat compounded by the death of his father, Jorge, in the weeks that followed.

Lionel Messi ignites GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo in a brutal three-word message on Instagram. Photo by Pat Elmont and Karl Bridgeman - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Messi reignites GOAT debate

Seventy-two hours after confirming his retirement, Messi posted a video to Instagram as part of a paid partnership with alcohol brand Michelob ULTRA.

The clip centred on what appeared to be a receipt cataloguing his career achievements, an extraordinarily lengthy document covering trophies, individual honours and records built up over more than 20 years at the highest level of the game.

Three words at the bottom of that receipt, however, were what stopped the internet in its tracks: "GOAT DEBATE SETTLED."

Below is Messi's post on Instagram, as shared on X:

It is worth noting that Messi almost certainly played no role in crafting those words.

Brand partnerships of this nature are managed by marketing teams, and the specific phrasing would have been written without direct input from the footballer himself.

Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

The weight of the phrase, however, is impossible to separate from the two decades of debate it references.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated global football for the better part of 20 years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them and consistently raising the standard of what elite performance looked like, as cited by Messixronaldo.

Their rivalry split football supporters into two deeply entrenched camps, with arguments over individual records, team achievements and major tournament success regularly forming the basis of the debate.

According to Transfermarkt, Messi's side includes eight Ballon d'Or awards, four Champions League titles with Barcelona, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the trophy long considered the missing piece in the case made by his supporters.

For the admirers of the mercurial Argentine, the timing, coming at the precise moment of his international farewell, made the moment feel like a definitive punctuation mark on an extraordinary career.

FIFA pays tribute to Messi after retirement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi confirmed his retirement from international football, prompting FIFA to pay tribute to the Argentine captain.

FIFA shared two photos of Messi on X with the message, "Thank you, Leo. 🇦🇷".

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh