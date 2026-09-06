Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta singled out two players for praise after their hard-fought victory against Chelsea

Arteta's side came from behind to claim a 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea on Sunday, 6 September

The win means the north London club are one of only two sides with a 100% record in the Premier League this season

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Mikel Arteta has praised the performances of Christos Tzolis and David Raya following his side's 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea in their Premier League fixture at the Emirates.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Arteta was effusive about Tzolis, the Greek winger who played a key part in setting up Martin Odegaard's match-winning goal.

Mikel Arteta praises Christos Tzolis and David Raya after Arsenal beat Chelsea in the Premier League. Photos by Ryan Pierse and David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta praises Tzolis after Chelsea win

The Arsenal head coach made clear his admiration for what Tzolis has been producing in recent matches, highlighting several facets of the winger's game as particularly impressive.

"He was unreal again. He has been showing that level of threat, the work rate, and his decision-making are phenomenal to watch," Arteta told Sky Sports, as cited by Tribuna.

Tzolis's assist for Odegaard proved decisive as Arsenal overturned Chelsea's lead to take all three points, with the victory underlining the north London club's early-season credentials.

Watch Tzolis' sublime assist to Odegaard, as shared on X:

David Raya's late heroics draws praise

Arteta also directed specific appreciation towards goalkeeper David Raya, whose late intervention to deny Estevao kept Arsenal's advantage intact at a critical moment.

The Spanish shot-stopper's save came at a point in the match when Chelsea were pressing for an equaliser, and Arteta left no doubt about how much he valued the contribution.

Watch Raya's spectacular save, as shared on X:

"That save that he made against Estevao with that individual action. His presence and the way he collects each individual cross are so helpful," the Arsenal manager said.

The result moves Arsenal forward in the 2026/27 Premier League campaign and will be seen as a significant statement win against one of their traditional rivals, given the circumstances of the comeback.

Opta boosts Arsenal’s Premier League title chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had updated its Premier League title predictions after Arsenal’s 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea.

The Gunners’ chances of retaining the title rose from 45.54% to 51.78% following the victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh