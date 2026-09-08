France Football announced the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Men's category, with PSG leading representation on the shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the Ballon d'Or shortlist for the fourth consecutive year despite closing in on 1,000 career goals

Seven other notable players, including Pedri, Raphinha and Julián Álvarez, were also left out of the prestigious nominees list

France Football has unveiled the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Men's category, with Paris Saint-Germain leading the pack following their second successive UEFA Champions League triumph.

Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane have emerged as early frontrunners, according to bookmakers, while Lionel Messi also secured a place on the shortlist.

However, eight players who put together strong cases for inclusion have been left off the list entirely. YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at each omission.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Top 8 Players Who Missed Out on Nominees List, Including Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Getty Images

8 players left out of 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist

8. Bradley Barcola

The winger, who completed a move to Liverpool this summer, made 49 appearances for PSG across the 2025/26 season, contributing 13 goals and seven assists. He also started four of France's eight World Cup matches, scoring three goals in the tournament. Unfortunately it was not enough to earn him a spot in the nominee list.

7. Desire Doue

The Angers-born forward was involved in 26 goal contributions across 41 appearances last season, netting 13 goals and registering 11 assists. He was particularly impactful in the round of 16 and quarter-finals as France progressed through the World Cup.

6. Dani Olmo

Despite battling injury across the campaign, Olmo contributed 12 goals in 39 appearances and was a key figure in Spain's domestic treble. He also featured prominently as Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

5. Julián Álvarez

The Atlético Madrid striker recorded 20 goals and nine assists across LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in 2025/26. He was also central to Argentina's run to the 2026 World Cup final.

4. Raphinha

Barcelona's Brazilian forward played a part in the club's Spanish league title win, though injury disrupted portions of his season. His performances while fit were widely regarded as among the finest in European football that term.

3. Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungarian midfielder did not collect major silverware last season, yet his consistent displays in a Liverpool side that struggled under Arne Slot drew widespread praise throughout the campaign.

2. Pedri

Despite winning the domestic treble and a World Cup winners' medal with Spain, Pedri missed out entirely. The Spanish midfielder had finished 11th in last year's standings, making his exclusion this time around one of the more surprising decisions.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The most debated omission on the list, Ronaldo has now been left off the Ballon d'Or shortlist for four consecutive years. With 1,000 career goals within reach and a sustained presence at the top level of the game, his continued absence from the nominees list remains a point of contention for supporters and pundits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh