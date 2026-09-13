Phil Foden received his first-ever career red card in the 23rd minute of the Manchester derby on September 13

The Man City forward appeared to kick Bruno Fernandes in what referee Michael Oliver deemed violent conduct

VAR reviewed the decision and confirmed the red card, citing a secondary movement by Foden directed into Bruno's body

Phil Foden was sent off for violent conduct during the first Manchester derby of the season on September 13, receiving the first red card of his 10-year professional career.

The 26-year-old was dismissed in the 23rd minute at Old Trafford after appearing to kick out at Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in his lower abdomen.

Man United vs Man City: Why Phil Foden Received a Red Card After Bruno Fernandes Incident

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The incident followed an earlier kick by Fernandes on Foden, but referee Michael Oliver showed no hesitation in reaching for his red card, rejecting the protests of both Foden and his Manchester City teammates.

According to StatMuse, the dismissal represents Foden's first red card across his entire senior career.

Why Foden received a red card in Fernandes incident

The decision was referred to VAR, which reviewed the footage and confirmed the original ruling.

The Premier League published the referee and VAR communications on X, detailing the exchange that led to the card being upheld.

Referee Michael Oliver's call was recorded as "Red card Phil Foden — kick out into the body of Bruno."

The VAR assessment read:

"That looks like a clear red card to me. Looks to be a secondary movement. Confirming the red card for Manchester City No.47."

The dismissal was grounded in Law 12 of the IFAB Laws of the Game, which governs violent conduct.

The law defines it as occurring "when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball."

Crucially, the law applies regardless of whether the original provocation took place, meaning Fernandes's earlier contact on Foden offered no mitigation under the rules.

Foden's reaction and City's response

Despite visible frustration from Foden and protests from his City teammates, the decision was upheld, and Foden was given his marching orders, leaving City to play the remainder of the contest with 10 men.

While some neutrals and City supporters felt the referee was severe in his judgement, the IFAB rules leave little room for interpretation when it comes to retaliatory kicks off the ball.

The VAR confirmation effectively ended any avenue of appeal on the night.

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Source: YEN.com.gh