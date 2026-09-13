Students at a senior high school reportedly caught a teacher identified as Sir Rey Ray with a female student inside the school's science laboratory at night

The incident has been described on social media as a 'Suhum Nsawam' case, with a video of the confrontation circulating widely online

A video shows the teacher appearing visibly shocked and pleading for mercy as students confront him over the suspected misconduct

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A senior high school teacher known as Sir Rey Ray is at the centre of a suspected sexual misconduct scandal after students reportedly found him with a female student inside the school's science laboratory late at night.

The incident has spread rapidly across social media under the description "Suhum Nsawam" case, a label that appears to reference the location where the alleged encounter took place. Students reportedly stumbled upon the teacher and the female student together in the lab, prompting an immediate confrontation.

A teacher has Moment SHS has been caught in a comprising situation with a female student. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

Sir Rey Ray Pleads for Mercy as Students Confront Him

Footage circulating online shows the teacher visibly shaken as he faces a group of students. In the video, Sir Rey Ray is seen appealing to the students for mercy following the discovery.

The female student is reportedly heard crying in the background during the confrontation, adding to the distress captured in the clip.

The specific name of the school has not been confirmed, and the exact sequence of events that led students to the laboratory that night remains unclear. It is also unknown what relationship, if any, existed between the teacher and the female student prior to the incident.

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, and the full circumstances surrounding what occurred inside the laboratory have not been established.

No official statement from school authorities or law enforcement has been issued at the time of writing.

The X video is below:

GES investigates alleged assaut at MIM SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote Ghana Education Service investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving a security officer and a student at Mim Senior High School. The inquiry includes interviews with both parties, with the student accompanied by her parents.

The allegations reportedly caused unrest in the Mim community, where some youth allegedly confronted the security officer.

Authorities said the student’s psychological wellbeing remains the central focus as officials review the case.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh