Al Taawoun fans chanted the name of Ruben Neves' late friend Diogo Jota as he prepared to take a free-kick

Neves responded to the chants on the pitch and spoke briefly to reporters after Al Hilal's 6-0 win over Al Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo publicly condemned the behaviour on Instagram and called on the Saudi Pro League to act

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out after Saudi Pro League fans appeared to taunt Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves with chants referencing his late friend and Portugal teammate Diogo Jota.

The incident unfolded during Al Hilal's commanding 6-0 win over Al Taawoun on Saturday, September 12.

Cristiano Ronaldo demands action over Diogo Jota taunts directed at Ruben Neves. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed and Maja Hitij - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

As Neves stepped up to take a free-kick close to the home end, footage from the stands captured supporters repeatedly chanting "Jota, Jota, Jota."

The Portuguese midfielder visibly reacted, sarcastically applauding the crowd before pointing skyward and then directing his gaze toward the section where the chants originated.

Watch Ruben Neves' reaction to fans taunting him, as shared on X:

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Neves kept his response brief but pointed.

"I just hope they don't go to pray later after what they did," he said, as quoted by Tribuna.

Ronaldo calls for lifetime stadium bans

Ronaldo, who shares both a national team bond with Neves and a former club connection with Jota, did not hold back in his condemnation.

Taking to Instagram after the match, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner urged the league's governing body to act decisively.

"The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour. This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again," Ronaldo wrote.

Neves and Jota's deep friendship

The chants carried particular weight given the depth of the bond between Neves and Jota.

The two men grew up through Portugal's youth football ranks together, later becoming club teammates at Porto before linking up again at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where they played alongside each other for three seasons.

Their friendship stretched well beyond the football pitch and endured throughout their careers.

Jota, who had been a key figure for Liverpool and Portugal, passed away in a tragic car accident, making the supporters' behaviour all the more distressing to those close to him.

Ronaldo explains Jota funeral absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had explained why he did not attend Diogo Jota’s funeral.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he stayed away to avoid attracting media attention and taking focus away from Jota’s grieving family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh