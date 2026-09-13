NPP communicator and lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng tied the knot with Richlove Yaa Badu Adepa at a private traditional ceremony

Richlove Yaa Badu Adepa is the niece of prominent NPP figure and former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

The private celebration brought together close family members, friends and loved ones to witness the couple's union

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NPP communicator and lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng Esq. has married his long-time partner Richlove Yaa Badu Adepa, with the couple sealing their union at a private traditional marriage ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

The wedding marks a significant milestone for the pair, who have been in a relationship for several years before choosing to formalise their commitment in the private ceremony.

NPP lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng and Kennedy Agyapong's niece, Richlove Yaa Badu Adepa, marry. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: Instagram

Richlove Yaa Badu Adepa's connection to Kennedy Agyapong

The marriage has drawn considerable interest beyond the couple's immediate circles, largely owing to Richlove's family ties.

She is the niece of Kennedy Agyapong, the former Assin Central Member of Parliament and one of the most recognisable faces within the New Patriotic Party. That connection has made the union a talking point among Ghanaian political observers and NPP followers alike.

The Instagram photos are below:

Who is Kwasi Kwarteng?

Kwarteng is a familiar name to many Ghanaians who follow political discourse on television and radio. As a member of the NPP's National Communications Team, he has been a regular voice in discussions on national and political affairs.

Away from the media studios, he has also carved out a parallel career as a law lecturer and practising lawyer, establishing himself in both academia and the legal profession.

The traditional ceremony brought together loved ones to celebrate the couple as they stepped into this new chapter of their lives together.

The Instagram video is below:

More videos from Kwasi Kwarteng and Kennedy Agyapong's niece's wedding

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong shared a proud and emotional moment as he walked his niece, Richlove Yaa Badu Adepa, down the aisle to meet her groom, NPP communicator and lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong.

With family members, friends and loved ones gathered to witness the special occasion, the moment captured the warmth and excitement surrounding the couple’s wedding. Agyapong, who appeared visibly proud, accompanied Richlove as she made her way toward Kwasi Kwarteng, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

The couple later exchanged their vows, promising to stand by each other as husband and wife. Their ceremony was filled with smiles, heartfelt emotions and memorable moments as those present celebrated their union.

For Richlove, being escorted down the aisle by her uncle added an especially meaningful touch to the occasion. It was a moment that highlighted the importance of family and the role loved ones play in celebrating major milestones.

The wedding has since attracted attention online, with photos and videos from the ceremony making the rounds on social media. Friends, family and well-wishers have continued to celebrate the newlyweds, sending messages of love and congratulations as they begin their journey together.

The Instagram videos are below:

Kennedy Agyapong's son destroyed by rain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a massive warehouse belonging to Kennedy Agyapong's son which suffered severe structural damage following a heavy downpour in Accra.

The young businessman shared images and videos of the facility on social media on Monday, June 29, revealing the extent of the damage caused by the rain.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and stability of the structure, with fears that it could collapse completely. Workers and management are expected to begin removing the remaining items from the warehouse as efforts are made to secure the facility and prevent further damage while assessing the full extent of the losses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh