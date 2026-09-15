Carlos Queiroz is set to make significant changes to the Black Stars squad ahead of the upcoming international break

Several players who featured in Ghana's 2026 World Cup squad could miss out in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers

The Black Stars will face neighbours Côte d'Ivoire on September 24 before crossing swords with Somalia five days later

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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz is preparing to implement sweeping changes to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming international break, with the restructuring centred on the team's AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign.

Carlos Queiroz is set to make major changes to his Black Stars squad ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz set to make big changes

According to UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman, several players who were part of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad will not receive call-up letters for the next set of fixtures, indicating a significant shift in Queiroz's thinking about the direction of the national team.

The Portuguese tactician, who was reappointed after his short-term deal expired after the World Cup, per Al Jazeera, appears intent on broadening the pool of players available to him as the Black Stars look to secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

The decision to leave out some World Cup participants suggests Queiroz is keen to assess alternative options and inject fresh energy into the squad.

While the specific players facing omission have not been officially confirmed, the anticipated changes point to a deliberate evaluation process rather than a like-for-like continuation of the World Cup setup.

What the changes mean for Ghana's AFCON qualification bid

Ghana’s AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign presents an important opportunity to rebuild their continental reputation after missing out on the last edition.

Having corrected that disappointment by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2010, Carlos Queiroz will be keen to maintain that momentum.

The Black Stars face a challenging group that includes neighbours Côte d’Ivoire, Somalia and The Gambia. Ghana will begin with a difficult trip to Bouaké to face the Elephants on September 24 before taking on Somalia five days later.

A strong start could put the four-time African champions in a favourable position and provide early momentum in the race for qualification.

Queiroz’s squad changes could also offer clues about his plans, with the Portuguese coach potentially looking to introduce fresh ideas, strengthen key areas and build a team better suited to the demands of the qualifiers.

Queiroz submits Black Stars squad, awaits approval

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had submitted his Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

But GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum said the squad must first be approved by the Management Committee and Executive Council.

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Source: YEN.com.gh