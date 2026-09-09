Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso publicly confirmed that 19-year-old Kendry Paez has no role in his current first team plans

Paez returned to Stamford Bridge after his loan at River Plate ended early, but Chelsea failed to secure him a new temporary move

The Ecuadorian midfielder has never played a competitive match for Chelsea despite the club signing him in 2023

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Xabi Alonso has ruled out Kendry Paez from his first team plans for the foreseeable future, stating the 19-year-old Ecuadorian will not feature in senior matchday squads until at least January.

Alonso addressed the situation directly at a press conference on Tuesday.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso confirms Kendry Paez will not be part of his first team setup. Photo by Franklin Jacome.

Source: Getty Images

"No, no. He is not part of the plans. At the moment, he is not part of the first team squad," he told reporters, as cited by the Mirror.

Kendry Paez's Chelsea career in retrospect

According to Football London, Chelsea first agreed a £17.3 million deal for Paez with Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in 2023, when the midfielder was only 16 years old.

Contractual regulations meant he could not formally complete the transfer until his 18th birthday, after which he joined the West London club without ever making a competitive appearance for them.

His development since then has been managed entirely through loan arrangements.

A spell at Strasbourg during the first half of last season yielded 21 appearances before he moved to River Plate in January.

His time in Argentina proved less productive, with just 10 outings and three starts before the loan was cut short.

Chelsea explores loan options as window closes

Paez returned to Stamford Bridge at the end of August following the early conclusion of his River Plate stint.

Chelsea moved quickly to arrange another temporary move, entering discussions with English clubs ahead of the domestic transfer deadline on 1 September, but no agreement was reached.

The club's current focus is on reintegrating Paez into the training environment and raising his overall standards, though Alonso's comments make clear there is no intention to rush him into senior contention.

A loan move before January has not been ruled out entirely. Several transfer windows around the world remain active, with Mexico, Brazil, and Greece among the markets Chelsea could pursue to secure him regular competitive football.

Why Emi Martinez chose Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emiliano Martinez chose Chelsea over several interested clubs, with Xabi Alonso playing a key role in his decision.

The Argentine goalkeeper turned down other offers before committing to the West London club, largely because of Alonso’s influence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh