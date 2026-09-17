Eno Barony picked up the Best Female Rap Act award at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards in Dallas, Texas, on September 12

The Ghanaian rapper beat seven other nominees from across Africa, including Rosa Ree, Freda Rhymz, Moozlie, and Nigeria's Candy Bleakz

The win marks Eno Barony's second triumph in the same category at AFRIMMA, six years after her first victory in 2020

Eno Barony has claimed the Best Female Rap Act title at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), cementing her status as one of the continent's most respected female rappers with a historic back-to-back recognition in the category.

Ghanaian artist Eno Barony celebrates another major career milestone as she wins the AFRIMMA Best Female Rap Act for the second time. Image credit: Eno Barony

Source: Instagram

The ceremony took place on Saturday, 12 September 2026, at a venue in Dallas, Texas, bringing together some of the biggest names in African music.

Eno Barony's win was among the night's most celebrated moments, and the rapper wasted no time sharing the news with her followers.

Taking to her official Facebook page after the event, she wrote:

"I just won my second AFRIMMA Best Female Rap Act in Africa. I'm so grateful."

Eno Barony's six-year journey to second AFRIMMA

What makes this particular victory stand out is the history behind it.

The rapper first won in this category at the 2020 AFRIMMA ceremony, making her 2026 triumph a return to the top of the same podium six years later.

Few African artists have managed to reclaim the same major award category across different editions of a continental ceremony, and the feat speaks to her durability in a competitive field.

The 2026 nominees in the Best Female Rap Act category were drawn from seven countries, making the competition as broad as any in the award's history.

Eno Barony went up against Tanzania's Rosa Ree, Zambia's Bombshell Grenade, fellow Ghanaian rapper Freda Rhymz, South Africa's Moozlie, Kenya's Ssaru, Mali's Ami Yerewolo, and Nigeria's Candy Bleakz before emerging as the winner.

Ghana had further reason to celebrate on the night, as music duo DopeNation also picked up an award, taking home the Best African Group prize.

The Facebook post by Eno Barony is below.

Fan reactions to Eno Barony's AFRIMMA victory

The announcement sparked a wave of congratulations from fans on social media.

Harding Kwame wrote:

"This lady sweats for GH ooo, but finally she's been recognised, right? Hmmmm! Kudos though 🎉"

Pained Yet Loving said:

"After Eno, who else? She's the mother unless there comes another...ono koraa e go be step matter❤️."

Queen Angie added:

"Congratulations, hunny."

Majid Jason wrote:

"Congratulations, Queen of rap."

Ghana bags 21 nominations at AFRIMMA 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards nominees, with Ghana securing 21 nominations and Black Sherif leading the country’s entries.

The list also recognised Sarkodie, DopeNation, MOG Beatz, and other Ghanaian artists across major categories.

Black Sherif earned four nominations, including Best Male Rap Act, Song of the Year for “So It Goes,” and Album of the Year for “Iron Boy.” He faces strong competition from major African stars such as Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, Tems, and Asake.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh