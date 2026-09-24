Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo earned a Premier League Player of the Month nomination after a standout September

The Ghana international scored two goals and registered two assists across City's three Premier League wins in the month

Semenyo is chasing his second monthly award despite missing Ghana's AFCON qualifiers through injury

Antoine Semenyo is in the running for the Premier League's EA SPORTS Player of the Month award for September, having played a pivotal role in Manchester City's dominant start to the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The 26-year-old featured for the full 90 minutes in all three of City's league victories during the month, contributing two goals and two assists to cement his place among the division's most influential attackers.

Antoine Semenyo earns Premier League Player of the Month award nomination. Photo by Matt McNulty.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's September highlights

His contributions began with a decisive cross in City's 1-0 win over newly promoted Coventry City, teeing up Erling Haaland for the match-winning goal.

He followed that with an influential performance in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United before delivering his best showing of the month in a dramatic 5-3 triumph over Sunderland, where he assisted Rayan Cherki and then scored twice himself.

Those performances have lifted Semenyo into the joint-leading bracket for assists in the Premier League this season, with three to his name in total across the campaign so far.

Chasing a second POTM Award

Should Semenyo claim the prize, it would be his second such honour of the season, having already won the Player of the Month award in February.

He faces competition from seven other nominees: Mohamed Bellouni, Jayden Bogle, Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, Alexander Isak, Jeremy Jacquet and Kevin Schade.

Since completing his move to Manchester City in January, the forward has been in remarkable form, tallying 13 goals and six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

His September performances, however, came at a cost on the international front.

Semenyo was named in Ghana's squad for the September international break but was forced to withdraw after suffering from a swollen leg, ruling him out of the Black Stars' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Antoine Semenyo makes PFA history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo became the first Ghanaian player to be named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals for AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City during the 2025/26 season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh