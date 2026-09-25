Broadcaster and lawyer Serwaa Amihere paid a courtesy visit to legendary actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, alongside the Nkatie Burger team

The pair shared a warm hug during the visit, with Grace Omaboe repeatedly calling Serwaa Amihere her granddaughter as both women complimented each other's looks

Fans flooded the comments with nostalgic and admiring reactions, with some comparing the moment to Grace Omaboe's iconic "By the Fireside" segment on GTV

Broadcaster and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has shared a warm moment with veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, describing the encounter as a pleasure.

Serwaa Amihere pays a courtesy visit to veteran actress Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono), sharing a warm hug during the encounter. Image credit: Serwaa Amihere.

Source: TikTok

Grace Omaboe remains one of Ghana's most iconic entertainment figures, best remembered for her long-running "By the Fireside" segment on GTV, which captivated generations of viewers with its folktales and moral lessons.

Serwaa Amihere, meanwhile, has built her own reputation as one of the country's leading broadcasters while simultaneously growing a legal career, having been called to the Bar in October 2025.

Despite the generational gap between the two women, both have earned significant public admiration in their respective eras of Ghanaian media and entertainment.

Their meeting brought together two well-loved figures whose careers, decades apart, have both left a mark on Ghanaian audiences.

Serwaa Amihere visits Grace Omaboe

The broadcaster shared a video on her TikTok page on September 25, 2026, documenting the visit.

"Paid a courtesy visit to the legendary actress, Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono) together with the Nkatie Burger team. It was a pleasure spending time with such an iconic figure," she captioned the post.

The pair shared a warm hug during the encounter, with Grace Omaboe repeatedly referring to Serwaa Amihere as her granddaughter throughout the exchange.

Both women also took turns complimenting each other's appearance during the visit, adding a lighthearted touch to the reunion.

Below is the TikTok video in which Serwaa Amihere visits Grace Omaboe.

Fans react to Serwaa Amihere's visit

The video drew warm reactions from fans who fondly remembered Grace Omaboe's legacy.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Apenteng Glance wrote:

"My beautiful Serwaah 😘😍🥰"

TRUTH ON GOD commented:

"Maame Dokono is still fresh"

cilla added:

"Nice one there🥰"

ODG wrote:

"my crush serwaaa"

photogenickobby shared:

"this reminds me of 'by the fire side on gtv 🥰🥰"

Abi added:

"The way am smiling here eeerrrr🥰🙏🙏"

Serwaa Amihere's growing legal career

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere announced she had served as part of counsel in international arbitration proceedings, calling it a privilege and noting that "learning the law never stops."

The milestone followed her first application before the Supreme Court of Ghana in June 2026, marking another step forward in her dual career as both a media personality and a practising lawyer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh