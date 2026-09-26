Award-winning gospel musician Piesie Esther spoke about her marriage during an interview on UTV, revealing how her husband shapes her ministry

Piesie Esther disclosed that her husband Enock Asiedu stays awake through the night ahead of her projects to ensure everything runs smoothly

The gospel singer also shared advice for women on submission in marriage, saying prayer is key to sustaining a healthy relationship

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has spoken candidly about her marriage to Enock Asiedu, describing him as a pillar of strength whose involvement has transformed her ministry.

She made the revelations during an interview with Abena Kyei Boakye on UTV, saying that marriage had brought blessings to her life, her family, and her gospel career in ways she attributed directly to the character of her husband.

Piesie Esther shares why she considers marriage a blessing. Photo credit: @piesieesther.

Source: Facebook

Piesie Esther on her husband's role in ministry

The singer described Enock Asiedu as a man of God who grasps the demands of her calling and takes an active role in her projects. What makes his support particularly meaningful to her, she noted, is that it was not always this way.

"Before we got married, my husband said he didn't like songs composed by women, but the tables have now turned. It has truly been a blessing," she recounted.

She went further, revealing the dedication he shows whenever a major project is approaching.

"My husband doesn't sleep when we have a project ahead. I can sleep and snore, but he will still be up, making sure everything is in order. Let me cut it short: it has been a blessing," she said.

The YouTube video is below:

Piesie Esther's advice on submission and prayer

Beyond sharing her personal experience, Piesie Esther used the platform to address other women on the subject of marital conduct. She stressed that a woman's professional standing or achievements should never translate into disrespect towards her husband, and that prayer is central to maintaining the right disposition.

"It is necessary to pray to God to help you become a calm woman, even if you hold a higher position," she stated.

On the matter of conflict, the musician acknowledged that disagreements are a normal part of any marriage, including her own. She said the key lies in how couples choose to handle those moments.

"I respect my husband very much. I can never shout at my husband. Sometimes, we argue and become angry, but thanks be to God, we always settle our differences and arrive at the same understanding," she said.

She also offered a lighter glimpse into the couple's dynamic, sharing the affectionate names she uses for her husband: "my lord, honey, Kofi, and Honourable."

The Facebook video is below:

Florence Obinim officially changes her name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Florence Obinim’s decision to adopt the new public name Queen Florence The Lioness.

The gospel musician confirmed the change in a social media video shared on September 23, 2026.

The announcement comes as public attention remains focused on reported challenges in her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim. Leaked audio recordings and claims concerning their marriage certificate have added to the controversy surrounding the couple.

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Source: YEN.com.gh