Opta's supercomputer updated its Premier League title probabilities after matchday four, with Arsenal and Man City the only sides on 12 points

Arsenal's title probability jumped significantly from matchday three figures, while City remain the only realistic challenger

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man United all saw their chances fall sharply following underwhelming results in the latest round of fixtures

Arsenal have strengthened their position as early Premier League title favourites after maintaining their perfect start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Supercomputer revises its predictions for the 2026/27 Premier League winner after Man City's controversial win over Man United. Photos by Stu Forster, David Price and Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal, Man City maintain perfect start

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a fourth consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday, September 12.

Bruno Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka were on target after David Raya saved a penalty from Enzo Le Fee, as noted by Livescore.

The result moved the North London club to 12 points. Meanwhile, Manchester City's afternoon was far more turbulent.

Phil Foden was dismissed after receiving a straight red card for an incident involving Bruno Fernandes, leaving Enzo Maresca's side to defend for extended periods against Manchester United.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, City stayed resolute and claimed all three points through an Erling Haaland goal that proved controversial, finishing 1-0 winners and keeping pace with the Gunners at the summit.

Watch Haaland's controversial goal, as shared on X:

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

After the recent round of games, Opta’s supercomputer has increased Arsenal’s chances of winning the 2026/27 Premier League title to 58.31%, up from 51.78% after matchday three.

Opta's model still rates City as the only credible alternative to Arsenal in the title race, though their probability stands at 29.76%, up from 26.41% at matchday three.

The gap between the two clubs in the projections is therefore considerably wider than the standings alone would suggest.

The teams below the top two endured a difficult weekend that was reflected in the updated figures. Liverpool drew 0-0 with Fulham, and their title probability has more than halved, dropping from 6.72% to 3.41%.

Chelsea conceded ground after sharing the points with Hull City, with their chances falling from 4.36% to 2.08%.

Manchester United find themselves in the most precarious position among the sides initially considered contenders.

Their defeat to City has seen their probability collapse from 2.69% to just 0.91%, effectively removing them from serious title contention at this early stage, according to the model.

Pro Ref apologises to Man United

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Pro Ref had admitted an error of judgement during Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The independent refereeing body confirmed that Erling Haaland’s 60th-minute winner should have been reviewed on the pitch.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh