Carlos Queiroz has addressed calls for his resignation following Ghana's 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars sit bottom of Group C with zero points after two matches, having also lost 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire

Queiroz returned for a second stint as Black Stars coach earlier in September, tasked with leading the AFCON qualifying campaign

Carlos Queiroz has publicly responded to calls for his resignation after Ghana suffered a 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Tuesday, September 29, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Carlos Queiroz has reacted to mounting calls for his resignation as Black Stars coach. Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz speaks on Black Stars resignation

The Portuguese coach addressed the speculation directly when asked whether he would step down from the role after the unexpected defeat.

"If my resignation will be the solution for Ghana football, I'd be the first one to resign. But this is a decision I'll leave for the federation," he said at the post-match presser, as quoted by Gary Al-Smith on X.

The result was Ghana's second defeat in as many Group C fixtures. The Black Stars had previously conceded a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké, leaving them pointless and rooted to the bottom of the group after two rounds of matches.

Across both games, Ghana conceded six goals without reply in terms of points earned.

The defeat to The Gambia was particularly damaging, coming at home and against an opposition Ghana would have expected to overcome.

Instead, the Scorpions delivered a commanding display to compound the pressure mounting on Queiroz and his technical staff.

Queiroz's position under scrutiny

Queiroz was reappointed to lead the Black Stars earlier in September, beginning his second spell in charge with the immediate aim of navigating the AFCON 2027 qualifying rounds. The opening two results have made that task considerably harder.

Ghana's absence from the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco already represented a significant low point for the country's football, and the current qualifying form raises fresh concerns about whether the team can secure a place at the 2027 edition.

With the Ghana Football Association now under pressure to act, the key question is whether Queiroz will remain in the dugout for Ghana's next qualifying assignment or whether the federation will intervene.

President Mahama asked to sack GFA boss

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a top sports journalist criticised Kurt Okraku after Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

The journalist called on President John Mahama to intervene and remove Okraku from his position at the Ghana Football Association.

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Source: YEN.com.gh