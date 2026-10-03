Dr Cryme added a major academic milestone to his growing list of personal achievements

The Ghanaian personality completed a business administration degree specialising in management at Methodist University

Photos and videos from his graduation ceremony have been shared online, drawing congratulations from fans and followers

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Dr Cyrme has officially joined the ranks of university graduates after completing a Business Administration degree, with a specialisation in Management, at Methodist University in Ghana.

The achievement marks a significant chapter in the life of the Ghanaian personality, who has successfully balanced his professional commitments alongside the demands of academic study.

Dr Cryme earns her degree from Methodist University. Photo credit: @nahbaff.

Source: Instagram

Dr Cyrme's academic achievement at Methodist University

Earning a university qualification requires sustained dedication and discipline, and Dr Cyrme has demonstrated both in reaching this milestone.

His chosen field of study covers a broad range of skills applicable to both corporate and entrepreneurial settings, encompassing leadership, planning, decision-making and the management of organisations.

The degree positions Dr Cyrme well for whatever direction he chooses to take in the years ahead.

Photographs and footage from the graduation ceremony have made the rounds online, offering followers a look at the occasion. Dressed in full academic regalia, Dr Cyrme appeared to mark the day with visible pride, a fitting reflection of the effort invested in completing his studies.

The Instagram video is below:

Friends and followers React to Dr Cyrme's graduation

The announcement has been met with warm congratulations from friends, fans and well-wishers across social media, with many taking a moment to recognise the accomplishment publicly. The response speaks to the admiration Dr Cyrme has built among those who follow his journey.

With his degree now in hand, many of his supporters are curious to see how he channels his academic training into his professional and personal ventures going forward.

The Instagram video is below:

NSMQ 2020 champion bags two degrees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, the former PRESEC captain who has graduated from Dartmouth College with two engineering degrees.

After leading PRESEC to victory in the 2020 NSMQ, Gakpetor pursued research in artificial intelligence and machine learning and later received recognition for his service to society.

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Source: YEN.com.gh