2026 FIFPRO XI: Full List of 26 Nominees Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
- FIFPRO has announced 26 nominees for the 2026 Men's World XI, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi included among the forwards
- Ronaldo's nomination is notable given he has been absent from Ballon d'Or shortlists since 2022
- The final men's and women's teams are scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, November 9
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FIFPRO has released the full list of 26 nominees for the 2026 Men's World 11, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both named among the forward candidates as voted for by professional footballers worldwide.
The nominations were determined by votes from fellow professionals, giving the selection a distinct weight compared to other individual honours decided by journalists, fans, club officials or coaches.
The final team, alongside the women's equivalent, is set to be announced on Monday, November 9.
FIFPRO World XI: Ronaldo, Messi nominated
Ronaldo's inclusion is among the more striking aspects of the shortlist.
The Al Nassr captain has been absent from Ballon d'Or nomination lists since 2022, yet his peers continue to recognise his contribution to the game. He is also closing in on 1,000 career goals, having recently reached 985.
Messi, who has spent the latest campaign with Inter Miami, features alongside Ronaldo in a forward line that also includes Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal.
One notable exclusion from the nominations is Fabián Ruiz, per Sports Illustrated. The Spanish midfielder played a significant role in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph and Spain's World Cup victory and finished 10th in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings, yet did not make the FIFPRO shortlist.
Full list of 2026 FIFPRO Men's World XI nominees
The 26 nominees are spread across four positions:
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Thibaut Courtois, David Raya.
Defenders: Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Bruno Fernandes, Enzo Fernández, Pedri, Declan Rice, Rodri, Vitinha.
Forwards: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal.
The breadth of the list reflects a strong 2025/26 season across Europe's major competitions, with nominees drawn from clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich.
Professional players cast their votes to whittle the selections down to the eventual XI, which will be confirmed when the ceremony takes place in November.
Ronaldo reacts after winning B.O.A.T award
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was voted the greatest Ballon d’Or winner of all time in a fan poll, finishing ahead of Lionel Messi.
The Al-Nassr star celebrated the recognition on Instagram, expressing gratitude to supporters worldwide for their continued backing.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.