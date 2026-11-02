FIFPRO has announced 26 nominees for the 2026 Men's World XI, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi included among the forwards

Ronaldo's nomination is notable given he has been absent from Ballon d'Or shortlists since 2022

The final men's and women's teams are scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, November 9

FIFPRO has released the full list of 26 nominees for the 2026 Men's World 11, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both named among the forward candidates as voted for by professional footballers worldwide.

The nominations were determined by votes from fellow professionals, giving the selection a distinct weight compared to other individual honours decided by journalists, fans, club officials or coaches.

The final team, alongside the women's equivalent, is set to be announced on Monday, November 9.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi make the shortlist for the 2026 FIFPRO World XI nominee list. Photos by Maddie Meyer and Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

FIFPRO World XI: Ronaldo, Messi nominated

Ronaldo's inclusion is among the more striking aspects of the shortlist.

The Al Nassr captain has been absent from Ballon d'Or nomination lists since 2022, yet his peers continue to recognise his contribution to the game. He is also closing in on 1,000 career goals, having recently reached 985.

Messi, who has spent the latest campaign with Inter Miami, features alongside Ronaldo in a forward line that also includes Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal.

One notable exclusion from the nominations is Fabián Ruiz, per Sports Illustrated. The Spanish midfielder played a significant role in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph and Spain's World Cup victory and finished 10th in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings, yet did not make the FIFPRO shortlist.

Full list of 2026 FIFPRO Men's World XI nominees

The 26 nominees are spread across four positions:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Thibaut Courtois, David Raya.

Defenders: Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Bruno Fernandes, Enzo Fernández, Pedri, Declan Rice, Rodri, Vitinha.

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Michael Olise, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal.

The breadth of the list reflects a strong 2025/26 season across Europe's major competitions, with nominees drawn from clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Professional players cast their votes to whittle the selections down to the eventual XI, which will be confirmed when the ceremony takes place in November.

Ronaldo reacts after winning B.O.A.T award

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was voted the greatest Ballon d’Or winner of all time in a fan poll, finishing ahead of Lionel Messi.

The Al-Nassr star celebrated the recognition on Instagram, expressing gratitude to supporters worldwide for their continued backing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh