Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Al-Nassr beat Al Kholood 5-3 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, October 29

The 41-year-old's treble pushed his career tally to 985 goals, leaving him 15 short of the historic 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo's performance came a day after he was voted the greatest Ballon d'Or winner of all time in a fan poll, ahead of Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo edged closer to 1,000 career goals with a decisive hat-trick that helped Al-Nassr to a 5-3 win over Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, October 29, taking his all-time tally to 985.

The 41-year-old had an early goal disallowed for offside and watched as Julien Domingues put the visitors ahead before the match swung in Al-Nassr's favour.

Angelo levelled matters, and Sadio Mane completed a first-half turnaround in the 38th minute, though Loic Essomba equalised for Al Kholood just before the break to set up an absorbing second half.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 985 career goals after netting a hat-trick against Al Kholood. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo scores hat-trick to reach 985 goals

The Portugal captain's decisive contributions came after the interval. He opened his personal account in the 66th minute following a pass from compatriot Joao Felix, added a second six minutes later, and completed his treble with nine minutes left to put the result beyond doubt.

The hat-trick was his first of the current season and extended a remarkable scoring record that has defined his career at every club and at the international level.

With 985 official senior career goals, Ronaldo now stands 15 away from becoming the first player in football history to reach 1,000, as noted by USA Today.

Watch Ronaldo's hat-trick vs Al Kholood, as shared on X:

Ronaldo's B.O.A.T. award and title race boost

The feat follows a significant personal honour.

A day before the match, Ronaldo was voted the greatest Ballon d'Or winner of all time in a fan poll, with the five-time winner finishing ahead of long-time rival Lionel Messi in the B.O.A.T. award.

Al-Nassr's victory also carried wider significance in the Saudi Pro League title race.

According to BBC Sport, the result lifted them level on 28 points with Al Qadsiah at the summit, with a game in hand over their rivals, strengthening their position as serious contenders for the domestic crown.

Ronaldo has previously spoken publicly about his ambition to reach the 1,000-goal mark, and his latest performance underlines that, even at 41, he continues to deliver at the highest level he can reach.

Ronaldo reacts after winning B.O.A.T.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after being voted the greatest Ballon d’Or winner of all time in a fan poll, finishing ahead of Lionel Messi.

The Al-Nassr forward took to Instagram to dedicate the honour to supporters around the world, thanking them for their backing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh