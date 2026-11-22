Mohammed Mubarik's rise from childhood tragedy to Ghana's top scorer at the 2026 Amputee World Cup is inspiring

The Black Challenge forward boasts seven goals in Mexico, including a penalty and an extra-time strike against Türkiye in the semi-final

Ghana face Morocco in a historic first World Cup final, with Mubarik eyeing the Golden Boot ahead of two rivals on six goals each

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mohammed Mubarik, Ghana's leading scorer at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico, is on the verge of making history as the Black Challenge prepare to face Morocco in the tournament final on Sunday, November 22 (1.30 am Ghana time on Monday, November 23).

The forward has scored seven goals across the competition, the most of any player, and stands within reach of both the Golden Boot and an unprecedented world title for his country.

Meet Mohammed Mubarik, Ghana's Top Scorer Chasing Amputee World Cup Final History. Photo credit: World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mohammed Mubarik: From road accident to world stage

Mubarik's path to this moment is defined by extraordinary perseverance.

He was just seven years old when a road accident claimed one of his legs, yet his ambition to play football at the highest level never wavered.

He joined the Black Challenge, Ghana's amputee national team, in 2011 and has steadily grown into one of their most vital players over the years.

His dedication has translated into tangible honours. He was part of Ghana's African championship-winning squads in 2021 and 2024, claimed gold at the 2023 African Para Games, and tasted success in Türkiye as well.

At the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations in Egypt, he scored eight goals, was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, and helped Ghana beat Morocco 2-1 in the final.

Mubarik's decisive role in Mexico

That winning instinct has followed him to the 2026 World Cup. Mubarik scored twice in a 2-0 quarter-final win over Egypt before delivering under pressure in the semi-final against defending champions Türkiye.

He converted a crucial penalty to put Ghana ahead, only for the match to finish 1-1 after extra time, during which he had also found the net.

The Black Challenge held their nerve in the shootout, winning 4-3 to reach their first-ever World Cup final.

The final pits Ghana against Morocco, a familiar opponent from their recent continental title run.

Mubarik's closest rivals on the scoring charts are Moroccan pair Ilyass Sbiyaa and Mohcine Chrharh, both on six goals, meaning a strong showing in the final could seal the Golden Boot alongside the ultimate prize.

Watch excerpts of Mubarik's goals, as shared on X:

For Mubarik, the final represents far more than personal accolades. It is a chance to cap a remarkable career with the one honour that has eluded Ghana entirely on the global stage.

Where to watch Ghana vs Morocco live

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans can stream the 2026 Amputee World Cup final between Ghana and Morocco for free on the World Amputee Football Federation’s official YouTube channel.

However, no Ghanaian free-to-air television station had announced plans to show the match locally at the time of writing.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh