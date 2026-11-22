Ghana's Black Challenge face Morocco in the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup final in Mexico on Sunday

Ilyass Sbiyaa and Mohcine Chrharh have each scored six goals at the tournament, posing a serious threat to Ghana's defence

Morocco have scored 18 goals in six matches at the tournament, compared to Ghana's 13

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Ghana's Black Challenge will need to neutralise two of the competition's most dangerous forwards when they face Morocco in the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup final on Sunday in Mexico.

Ghana must be wary of two Moroccan stars in the 2026 Amputee World Cup final who have a combined 12 goals in the competition so far. Photo credit: World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Two Morocco players Ghana must stop

According to WAFF, Ilyass Sbiyaa and Mohcine Chrharh have both registered six goals throughout the tournament, establishing themselves as Morocco's primary attacking weapons ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested showdown.

1. Ilyass Sbiyaa

Sbiyaa has been among the most prolific players in the competition, contributing significantly to Morocco's attacking output across the group stage and knockout rounds.

He scored twice in their quarter-final against Angola, a 4-1 victory, and also found the net against Uruguay during the group stage, demonstrating consistency against varied opposition.

Ghana's defensive unit will need to restrict his movement and limit the spaces he exploits in and around the penalty area.

2. Mohcine Chrharh

Morocco's captain, Chrharh, presents an equally formidable challenge.

His six goals underline his central role in the team's attacking play, and his experience stretches back to Morocco's World Cup debut in 2022, when he scored in a 4-0 victory over Argentina.

At this tournament, he netted twice against Angola in the quarter-finals and then struck the equaliser in Morocco's 2-1 semi-final comeback win over Brazil.

His ability to deliver in high-pressure moments makes him a particularly dangerous figure heading into the final.

Ghana's attacking threat and defensive test

According to the World Amputee Football Federation, Morocco have scored 18 goals in six matches at the tournament, compared to Ghana's 13.

The numbers reflect Morocco's attacking intent and the scale of the task facing the Black Challenge defensively.

Ghana, however, are not without firepower of their own. Mohammed Mubarik leads the tournament's scoring chart with seven goals, giving the Black Challenge a genuine match-winner capable of troubling any defence.

The challenge for Ghana's coaching staff will be to maintain offensive momentum despite being without Hamza Mohammed while ensuring Sbiyaa and Chrharh are closely managed throughout the contest.

A first world championship is at stake for both nations, with neither side having previously won the tournament.

How to watch Ghana vs Morocco World Cup final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans can stream the 2026 Amputee World Cup final between Ghana and Morocco for free on the World Amputee Football Federation’s official YouTube channel.

However, no Ghanaian free-to-air television station had announced plans to broadcast the match locally at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh